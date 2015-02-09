Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Jazz Up the Grammys
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform on stage at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 8, 2015.
Lester Cohen—WireImage/Getty Images
By Nolan Feeney
February 9, 2015

It can be easy to forget that behind Lady Gaga’s outrageous stage antics and bizarre fashion, there’s a charismatic singer with an impressive voice. But she reminded viewers of the talent behind all that glitter and grease when she took the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammy Awards, performing the title track off their duets album, Cheek to Cheek.

See Gaga let her hair down and have some fun in the charming performance, above.

Grammys 2015: Red Carpet Photos
Taylor Swift attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Taylor Swift attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Lady Gaga attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lady Gaga attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lester Cohen—WireImage/Getty Images
Beyonce attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Beyonce attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Rihanna attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Larry Busacca—Getty Images
Katy Perry attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Katy Perry attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Rita Ora attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Rita Ora attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
John Mayer attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Mayer attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Sia attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Sia attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kevin Mazur—WireImage
Gwen Stefani attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Gwen Stefani attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Madonna attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Madonna attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jason Merritt—Getty Images
Ed Sheeran attends the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Ed Sheeran attends the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Lester Cohen—WireImage/Getty Images
Meghan Trainor attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Meghan Trainor attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Larry Busacca—Getty Images
Ariana Grande attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ariana Grande attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images
Nick Jonas attends attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Nick Jonas attends attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images
Kat Graham attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Kat Graham attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Anna Kendrick attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Larry Busacca—Getty Images
Iggy Azalea attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Iggy Azalea attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Larry Busacca—Getty Images
Pharrell Williams attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Pharrell Williams attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Jeff Vespa—WireImage/Getty Images
Charli XCX attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Charli XCX attends the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jeff Vespa—WireImage/Getty Images
1 of 20

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE