Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Jazz Up the Grammys

It can be easy to forget that behind Lady Gaga’s outrageous stage antics and bizarre fashion, there’s a charismatic singer with an impressive voice. But she reminded viewers of the talent behind all that glitter and grease when she took the stage with Tony Bennett at the 2015 Grammy Awards, performing the title track off their duets album, Cheek to Cheek.

See Gaga let her hair down and have some fun in the charming performance, above.