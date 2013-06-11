LIFE
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaEvacuations Ordered as Winds Fuel Northern California Fires
US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
ImmigrationMore Students Are Studying Immigration Law Because of President Trump's Policies
Law Students Immigration
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BahamasAmerican Woman Killed, 9 Hurt in Tour Boat Explosion in the Bahamas
U.S. Coast Guard Medevac
Myrlie Evers comforts her son, Darrell Kenyatta Evers, at the funeral of murdered civil-rights activist Medgar Evers, June 15, 1963.
Myrlie Evers comforts her son, Darrell Kenyatta Evers, at the funeral of murdered civil-rights activist Medgar Evers, June 15, 1963.John Loengard—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Myrlie Evers comforts her son, Darrell Kenyatta Evers, at the funeral of murdered civil-rights activist Medgar Evers, June 15, 1963.
Martin Luther King, Jr., Ralph Abernathy and other civil rights leaders walk in Medgar Evers' funeral procession, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
Mourners bid farewell to slain NAACP official Medgar Evers at his funeral, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
Mourners at Medgar Evers' funeral, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
Mourners at Medgar Evers' funeral, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
Mourners at Medgar Evers' funeral, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
Myrlie Evers (front row, second from right), wife of Medgar Evers; her son, Darrell Kenyatta; and other mourners at Medgar Evers' funeral, Jackson, Miss., June 15, 1963.
LIFE magazine, June 28, 1963.
LIFE magazine, June 28, 1963.
LIFE magazine, June 28, 1963.
Myrlie Evers comforts her son, Darrell Kenyatta Evers, at the funeral of murdered civil-rights activist Medgar Evers, Ju
... VIEW MORE

John Loengard—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 10
Civil Rights

Behind the Picture: Medgar Evers' Funeral, June 1963

Ben Cosgrove
Updated: Feb 05, 2015 9:26 AM ET | Originally published: Jun 11, 2013

In 1994, eight black and four white jurors found 74-year-old white supremacist and long-time Klan member Byron De La Beckwith guilty of first-degree murder in the 1963 killing of civil rights activist and U.S. Army veteran, Medgar Evers. De La Beckwith had been tried decades earlier for the infamous and gutless crimehe shot Evers in the back, with a rifle, as the 37-year-old father stood in the driveway of his Jackson, Miss., homebut two trials ended in hung juries.

When De La Beckwith was finally held accountable for the assassination on this day in 1994, Evers' widow Myrlie, who had fought for justice for her husband for more than 30 years, felt she might finally be free of the anger and hate she had borne for so long.

Her words upon hearing the verdict? "Yes, Medgar!"

Related

Civil RightsHow the Nazi Regime's Pink Triangle Symbol Was Repurposed for LGBTQ Pride
Civil Rights
How the Nazi Regime's Pink Triangle Symbol Was Repurposed for LGBTQ Pride

Here, LIFE.com presents a series of photographs by John Loengardincluding one that remains among the most stirring of the Civil Rights era: a portrait of a dignified, deeply grieving Myrlie Evers comforting her weeping son, Darrell Kenyatta, at Evers' funeral.

[MORE: A multimedia tribute to MLK and the 1963 March on Washington, "One Dream"]

All these years later, it remains a grimly fascinating exercise to revisit the coverage of Evers' death. The domestic terrorism that would, in some ways, define the erathe murders of JFK, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy, MLK and othershad not yet reared above the horizon, and had not yet stunned and saddened the country and the world. So the daylight killing of a man of Evers' stature and significance wasfor people of conscience, anywayan especially appalling crime.

In its June 28, 1963, issue, LIFE confronted the assassination with a combination of scorn (for the Klan and for white supremacists in general), anger (at the waste of such a life as Evers') and an occasionally sardonic venom.
Medgar Evers&#039; funeral, LIFE magazine, June 28, 1963

Though the name of Medgar Evers' assassin remains unknown, not so the responsibility for his death. It may be found in the most recent report of the Mississippi Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Made up of Mississippians, 6 white and 3 Negro, this committee professed shock at its own findings and said "the people of Mississippi are largely unaware of the extent of the problem of illegal violence. They found that "in all important areas of citizenship a Negro in Mississippi receives substantially less than his due consideration as an American and as a Mississippian." [Throughout his life] a Negro is treated with a "pernicious indifference" from the white man. Nor is this just a private caste system; it is enforced, legally and illegally, by the state and local governments. The committee found an "alarming number" of cases of police brutality. Its investigations were obstructed, not aided, by state officials.

The events surrounding Evers' death were like a lurid appendix to this report. After his murder the Jackson cops arrested some 350 Negro demonstrators under a parade-permit injunction, including ministers marching in pairs and handfuls of children bearing small American flags. [Jackson cops], with rifles, police dogs and flailing clubs, had to break up the singing mob that grew out of Evers' funeral procession.

Mayor [Allen] Thompson calls Jackson "the closest place to heaven there is." Like the governor and most of the political establishment in Jackson, he belongs to the (white) Citizens Council and says with them, "It's going to be like this the rest of our lives. " Their only worry is "outside agitators."

Agitator Evers was a lifelong Mississippian. So, in all likelihood, was the man who shot him. [Note: De La Beckwith was a native Californian who had, indeed, lived most of his life in Mississippi. — Ed.] The Mississippi system breeds its own violence, which the NAACP has been trying to retrain.

On his way back from the funeral [diplomat, educator and Nobel Peace Prize laureate] Ralph Bunche wrote: "Had there been any conscience or sense of decency among the white citizens of Jackson, they would have flocked to the funeral service for Medgar Evers as a mild expression of their shame over the outrage for which they and Jackson must bear responsibility. They did not come. One must conclude that white Jackson of today has the morality of the jungle." That is too sweeping, since there are many white moderates in Jackson. But when are they going to make themselves heard?

In the same issue, LIFE published a powerful tribute to Evers by his widow, Myrlie. "We all knew the danger was increasing," she wrote. "Threats came daily, cruel and cold and constant, against us and the children. But we had lived with this hatred for years and we did not let it corrode us." (See the page spreads from Myrlie Evers' tribute in the gallery above.)

Medgar Evers is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1970 the City University of New York established Medgar Evers College in his name. His daughter, Reena, his youngest child, James, and his widow, Myrlie Evers-Williams (she married again in 1976) are still alive. His oldest son, Darrell, died of cancer in 2001; he was 47.

Byron De La Beckwithwho in the 1970s served three years in prison for transporting explosivesdied at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while serving a life sentence for Evers' murder. He was 80 years old.

Today, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, is Harvey Johnson, an African American and proud native Mississippian.

Medgar Evers and Lena Horne at a desegregation rally in Jackson, Miss., 1963. LIFE Magazine
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME