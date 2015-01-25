Full House Stars Reunite for Show Creator's Birthday

Look what’s waiting just around the bend – a Full House birthday party!

Fans of the family show got yet another glimpse at the gang back together again when Lori Loughlin took to Instagram to share a few photos of her Saturday night.

And Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse didn’t disappoint.

Loughlin and her former costar, John Stamos, cuddled up in a sweet snapshot that the actress captioned with a simple heart emoji.

In a second photo, she posed with patriarch Bob Saget and his onscreen daughter, Candace Cameron Bure.

“It’s looking like a Full House kinda night,” she wrote alongside a third picture of herself with Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

All these parties – the group reunited in July for Dave Coulier’s wedding – are only adding fuel to the reunion fire for the beloved ’90s sitcom.

But, sadly, the get-together wasn’t to read scripts: they were celebrating the birthday of the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin.

“Good times [with] John Stamos. Happy Birthday @fullhouseguy,” Loughlin Tweeted.

This article originally appeared on People.com