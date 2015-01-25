Wondering who would be the first prominent scientist to come out against New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick’s explanation for the under-inflated balls his team was accused using during the NFL playoffs last Sunday?

No? Well, we were. And since Neil deGrasse Tyson didn’t step up to the plate, it had to be Bill Nye.

Belichick’s “internal review” offered a variety of reasons why the team’s footballs wound up under-inflated – everything from “atmospheric conditions” to “air pressure.” He added that the team’s process of breaking in footballs by rubbing them altered the pressure in the ball.

Nye was not impressed. “What he said didn’t make any sense,” Nye told ABC News on Sunday. “Rubbing the football – I don’t think you can change the pressure [that way].”

Nye does close his segment by saying, “Go Seahawks,” so he’s an admittedly impartial judge.

Tyson, do you want to weigh in?

This article originally appeared on People.com.

