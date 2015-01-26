5 Tricks for Beating Procrastination

IDEAS
- Make more specific plans. Just setting a date and a time when you’re going to do something makes you more likely to follow through. Or just write down the steps necessary to do the work.
- Use short, painless dashes of effort. Just have at it for five minutes and feel free to watch the clock. Chances are you’ll realize it’s not so bad.
- Forgive yourself when you do procrastinate. It will help you get productive. Hey, even procrastination researchers have a sense of humor about it.
- No, you won’t do better work by procrastinating. And you will not have more time next week. In fact, leaving things unfinished makes you stupid.
- Rewarding yourself for doing things you don’t want to do can be a powerful motivator.
