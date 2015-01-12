5 Shot at Chris Brown Concert in San Jose

Chris Brown was performing at a San Jose nightclub early Sunday morning when gunshots were fired and injured five people, EW has confirmed.

Brown was performing his hit “Loyal” at Fiesta nightclub when an altercation in an area of the venue resulted in gunshots, said Officer Albert Morales, a spokesman for San Jose Police Department.

“We did respond to an incident at about 1:20 this morning. It was a private party being hosted by Chris Brown, as well as a local DJ. We don’t know if it was a scheduled performance but it was an event where he was in attendance,” Morales told EW.

In an Instagram video obtained by TMZ, the singer is seen mid-performance when an altercation in an area of the club off-camera caught his attention.

“Oh, them n—as getting it in over there,” Brown said into the microphone.

But within seconds, a series of gunshots were heard and Brown is seen being ushered off the stage by his security team.

“Someone’s shooting a gun, oh my god,” a female can be heard exclaiming in the video.

Five people were treated for gunshot wounds but “they are all expected to survive,” said Morales.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Brown told fans he was uninjured following the incident, tweeting “I’m 100.” That tweet has since been deleted. A publicist for Brown did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

