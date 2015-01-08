Elizabeth Banks Freaked Out the First Time She Saw a Stripper

Actress Elizabeth Banks talked to Conan O’Brien about the first time she saw a male stripper—and apparently it wasn’t pretty. She described how the stripper came to her sorority house in college and took all of his clothes off, causing her to run out of the room.

But the real thing that bothered her about the whole experience? The stripper left his socks on.

Banks will appear in Magic Mike XXL, the sequel to 2012’s hit about, what else, male strippers. Magic Mike XXL is due to hit theaters July 1.