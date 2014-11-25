The most famous female superhero in the world is getting a female director. EW has confirmed the news, originally revealed by the Hollywood Reporter, that Michelle MacLaren has signed on to develop the Wonder Woman solo film. The character will first appear in 2017’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which will introduce Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and various other superheroes we’re too busy to list. Wonder Woman is currently slated for a June 2017 release.

MacLaren has directed episodes of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, but she’s undoubtedly best known in High Nerd circles for her work on Breaking Bad. She directed 11 episodes of the beloved meth-cooking series, including standout episodes like “4 Days Out,” “One Minute,” “Salud,” and “Gliding Over All.” This will be the first feature film for MacLaren, but it’s becoming quite common for TV directors to make the jump into big-budget superhero movies. (See also: Thor: The Dark World‘s Alan Taylor and Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s Russo brothers.)

MacLaren will also be the first female director to take on a superhero franchise since Lexi Alexander made Punisher: War Zone, a movie that’s better than you think and that probably cost about a fifth of what Wonder Woman will cost.

