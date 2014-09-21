World's Most Australian Man Fights Off Crocodile, Drinks Beer as Anesthetic

Crikey: a 20-year-old escaped a crocodile attack by poking it in the eyes and later treating the pain with beer, officials said.

The man was hunting geese in the wetlands of a remote part of Australia’s Northern Territory when a crocodile attacked him as he waded into the water to retrieve a goose he had shot.

“The crocodile had launched at him, latched onto his right arm and tried to pull him underwater,” duty superintendent Louise Jorgensen told the Advertiser. “Like a true Territorian he wrestled the crocodile and was able to shake it off finally by poking its eyes.”

When he got back to an outpost station to meet with clinic workers and police, authorities found him noticeably intoxicated and reported that he had decided to treat the pain with Australian lager Carlton Dry.

And if that weren’t manly enough, despite numerous puncture wounds and claw marks on his limbs, the man opted to drive to the hospital instead of be flown there by emergency care.

[The Advertiser]