Beyonce Leads the 2014 VMAs With Eight Nominations

MTV announced its nominees for the 2014 Things They Don’t Show Anymore Video Music Awards this morning, and because the network knows their demo, they did it via Snapchat (last year they used Instagram and Vine, which apparently are totally outmoded). The awards, which are on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, will feature performances by Usher, Ariana Grande and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:

Video of the Year

Beyoncé ft. Jay Z, “Drunk In Love”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

Sia, “Chandelier”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Childish Gambino, “3005″

Drake ft. Majid Jordan, “Hold On (We’re Going Home)”

Eminem, “Berzerk”

Kanye West, “Black Skinhead”

Wiz Khalifa, “We Dem Boyz”

Best Male Video

Ed Sheeran ft. Pharrell Williams, “Sing”

Eminem ft. Rihanna, “The Monster”

John Legend, “All of Me”

Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”

Best Female Video

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea, “Problem”

Beyoncé, “Partition”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J, “Dark Horse”

Lorde, “Royals”

Best Pop Video

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea, “Problem”

Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc, “Wake Me Up”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Jason Derulo ft. 2 Chainz, “Talk Dirty”

Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

Best Rock Video

Arctic Monkeys, “Do I Wanna Know?”

Black Keys, “Fever”

Imagine Dragons, “Demons”

Linkin Park, “Until It’s Gone”

Lorde, “Royals”

Artist to Watch, Presented by Taco Bell

5 Seconds of Summer, “She Looks So Perfect”

Charli XCX, “Boom Clap”

Fifth Harmony, “Miss Movin’ On”

Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”

Schoolboy Q, “Man of the Year”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea, “Problem”

Beyoncé ft. Jay Z, “Drunk In Love”

Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga, “Loyal”

Eminem ft. Rihanna, “The Monster”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J, “Dark Horse”

Pitbull ft. Kesha, “Timber”

MTV Clubland Award

Calvin Harris, “Summer”

Disclosure, “Grab Her!”

DJ Snake & Lil Jon, “Turn Down For What”

Martin Garrix, “Animals”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams, “Stay the Night”

Best Video With A Social Message

Angel Haze ft. Sia, “Battle Cry”

Avicii ft. Dan Tyminski, “Hey Brother”

Beyoncé, “Pretty Hurts”

David Guetta, “One Voice”

J. Cole, “Crooked Smile”

Kelly Rowland, “Dirty Laundry”

Best Cinematography

30 Seconds to Mars, “City of Angels”

Arcade Fire, “Afterlife”

Beyoncé, “Pretty Hurts”

Gesaffelstein, “Hate Or Glory”

Lana Del Rey, “West Coast”

Best Editing

Beyoncé, “Pretty Hurts”

Eminem, “Rap God”

Fitz and the Tantrums, “The Walker”

MGMT, “Your Life is a Lie”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams, “Stay the Night”

Best Choreography

Beyoncé, “Partition”

Jason Derulo ft. 2 Chainz, “Talk Dirty”

Kiesza, “Hideaway”

Michael Jackson ft. Justin Timberlake, “Love Never Felt So Good”

Sia, “Chandelier”

Usher, “Good Kisser”

Best Direction

Beyoncé, “Pretty Hurts”

DJ Snake & Lil Jon, “Turn Down For What”

Eminem ft. Rihanna, “The Monster”

Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

OK Go, “The Writing’s On The Wall”

Best Art Direction

Arcade Fire, “Reflektor”

DJ Snake & Lil Jon, “Turn Down For What”

Eminem, “Rap God”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX, “Fancy”

Tyler, the Creator, “Tamale”

Best Visual Effects

Disclosure, “Grab Her!”

DJ Snake & Lil Jon, “Turn Down For What”

Eminem, “Rap God”

Jack White, “Lazaretto”

OK Go, “The Writing’s On The Wall”

[MTV]