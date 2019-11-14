The 100 Must-Read Books of 2019

Must-Read Books
Realistic Fiction

All This Could Be YoursDoxologyDucks, NewburyportThe Dutch HouseFind MeFleishman Is In TroubleGirl, Woman, OtherLost Children ArchiveThe Man Who Saw EverythingMiracle CreekMostly Dead ThingsThe Nickel BoysNormal PeopleNothing to See HereOlive, AgainOn Earth We're Briefly GorgeousThe Other AmericansPatsyQueenieRed at the BoneSearching for Sylvie LeeSupper ClubThe RevisionersThe Shadow KingThe Topeka SchoolTrust ExerciseThe UnpassingWomen Talking

Suspense & Altered Worlds

American SpyBlack Leopard, Red WolfBunnyThe ChainThe FarmInlandThe NeedNinth HouseThe Old DriftAn Orchestra of MinoritiesQuichotteRecursionThe Starless SeaThe TestamentsThe Water DancerWhere Reasons End

Literature in Translation

The CapitalChina DreamDrive Your Plow Over the Bones of the DeadIt Would Be Night in CaracasThe Memory PoliceStalingrad

Short Stories & Poetry

Everything Inside: StoriesExhalation: StoriesLot: StoriesMagical Negro: PoemsOculus: PoemsSing to It: New StoriesThe Tradition

Memoir & Essays

The Collected Schizophrenias: EssaysDear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best LifeGood Talk: A Memoir in ConversationsHow We Fight For Our Lives: A MemoirIn the Dream House: A MemoirOnce More We Saw Stars: A MemoirOver the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-LoveThe Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and MeditationsSurvival Math: Notes on an All-American FamilyThick: And Other EssaysTrick Mirror: Reflections on Self-DelusionThe Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and CareThe Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes AfterThe Yellow House: A Memoir

History & Politics

EdisonThe Education of an Idealist: A MemoirThe Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the PresentMidnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World's Greatest Nuclear DisasterReport on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election (The Mueller Report)Places and Names: On War, Revolution, and ReturningStony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim CrowThis Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's ManifestoA Warning

Society & Science

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of PowerBecause Internet: Understanding the New Rules of LanguageDiversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar BusinessThe Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of MadnessHow to Be An Anti-RacistHow to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention EconomyHow to Hold a Grudge: From Resentment to Contentment ― The Power of Grudges to Transform Your LifeMaybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives RevealedThe Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the WorldSelf-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning RaceThe Uninhabitable Earth: Life After WarmingThree WomenUnderland: A Deep Time Journey

True Crime & Journalism

Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect PredatorsFurious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper LeeKnow My Name: A MemoirMy Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake HeiressSay Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern IrelandShe Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a MovementThings We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl
The 100 Must-Read Books of 2019

Stirring novels and short stories, thought-provoking histories, affecting memoirs and more. These are the books that captured our attention.

—Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Judy Berman, Andrew R. Chow, Kelly Conniff, Eliana Dockterman, Merrill Fabry, Lori Fradkin, Lucy Feldman, Annabel Gutterman, Suyin Haynes, Nate Hopper, Cady Lang, Sam Lansky, Belinda Luscombe, Lily Rothman, Eben Shapiro, Lucas Wittmann, Elijah Wolfson

Realistic Fiction

all-this-could-be-yours
All This Could Be Yours
Jami Attenberg
doxology
Doxology
Nell Zink
ducks-newburyport
Ducks, Newburyport
Lucy Ellmann
the-dutch-house
The Dutch House
Ann Patchett
find-me
Find Me
André Aciman
fleishman-is-in-trouble
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Taffy Brodesser-Akner
girl-woman-other
Girl, Woman, Other
Bernardine Evaristo
lost-children-archive
Lost Children Archive
Valeria Luiselli
the-man-who-saw-everything
The Man Who Saw Everything
Deborah Levy
miracle-creek
Miracle Creek
Angie Kim
mostly-dead-things
Mostly Dead Things
Kristen Arnett
the-nickel-boys
The Nickel Boys
Colson Whitehead
normal-people
Normal People
Sally Rooney
nothing-to-see-here
Nothing to See Here
Kevin Wilson
olive-again
Olive, Again
Elizabeth Strout
on-earth-were-briefly-gorgeous
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
Ocean Vuong
the-other-americans
The Other Americans
Laila Lalami
patsy
Patsy
Nicole Dennis-Benn
queenie
Queenie
Candice Carty-Williams
red-at-the-bone
Red at the Bone
Jacqueline Woodson
searching-for-sylvie-lee
Searching for Sylvie Lee
Jean Kwok
supper-club
Supper Club
Lara Williams
the-revisioners
The Revisioners
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
the-shadow-king
The Shadow King
Maaza Mengiste
the-topeka-school
The Topeka School
Ben Lerner
trust-exercise
Trust Exercise
Susan Choi
the-unpassing
The Unpassing
Chia-Chia Lin
women-talking
Women Talking
Miriam Toews

Suspense & Altered Worlds

american-spy
American Spy
Lauren Wilkinson
 
black-leopard-red-wolf
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
Marlon James
 
bunny
Bunny
Mona Awad
 
the-chain
The Chain
Adrian McKinty
 
the-farm
The Farm
Joanne Ramos
 
inland
Inland
Téa Obreht
 
the-need
The Need
Helen Phillips
 
ninth-house
Ninth House
Leigh Bardugo
 
the-old-drift
The Old Drift
Namwali Serpell
 
an-orchestra-of-minorities
An Orchestra of Minorities
Chigozie Obioma
 
quichotte
Quichotte
Salman Rushdie
 
recursion
Recursion
Blake Crouch
 
the-starless-sea
The Starless Sea
Erin Morgenstern
 
the-testaments
The Testaments
Margaret Atwood
 
the-water-dancer
The Water Dancer
Ta-Nehisi Coates
 
where-reasons-end
Where Reasons End
Yiyun Li
 

Literature in Translation

the-capital
The Capital
Robert Menasse, trans. Jamie Bulloch
 
china-dream
China Dream
Ma Jian, trans. Flora Drew
 
drive-your-plow-over-the-bones-of-the-dead
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead
Olga Tokarczuk, trans. Antonia Lloyd-Jones
 
it-would-be-night-in-caracas
It Would Be Night in Caracas
Karina Sainz Borgo, trans. Elizabeth Bryer
 
the-memory-police
The Memory Police
Yoko Ogawa, trans. Stephen Snyder
 
stalingrad
Stalingrad
Vasily Grossman, trans. Robert Chandler, Elizabeth Chandler
 

Short Stories & Poetry

everything-inside
Everything Inside
Edwidge Danticat
 
exhalation
Exhalation
Ted Chiang
 
lot
Lot
Bryan Washington
 
magical-negro
Magical Negro
Morgan Parker
 
oculus-poems
Oculus
Sally Wen Mao
 
sing-to-it
Sing to It
Amy Hempel
 
the-tradition
The Tradition
Jericho Brown
 

Memoir & Essays

the-collected-schizophrenias
The Collected Schizophrenias
Esmé Weijun Wang
 
dear-girls
Dear Girls
Ali Wong
 
good-talk
Good Talk
Mira Jacob
 
how-we-fight-for-our-lives
How We Fight For Our Lives
Saeed Jones
 
in-the-dream-house
In the Dream House
Carmen Maria Machado
 
once-more-we-saw-stars
Once More We Saw Stars
Jayson Greene
 
over-the-top-a-raw-journey-to-self-love
Over the Top
Jonathan Van Ness
 
the-source-of-self-regard
The Source of Self-Regard
Toni Morrison
 
survival-math
Survival Math
Mitchell S. Jackson
 
thick
Thick
Tressie McMillan Cottom
 
trick-mirror
Trick Mirror
Jia Tolentino
 
the-undying
The Undying
Anne Boyer
 
the-unwinding-of-the-miracle
The Unwinding of the Miracle
Julie Yip-Williams
 
the-yellow-house
The Yellow House
Sarah M. Broom
 

History & Politics

edison
Edison
Edmund Morris
 
the-education-of-an-idealist
The Education of an Idealist
Samantha Power
 
the-heartbeat-of-wounded-knee
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee
David Treuer
 
midnight-in-chernobyl
Midnight in Chernobyl
Adam Higginbotham
 
the-mueller-report
The Mueller Report
Robert Mueller
 
places-and-names
Places and Names
Elliot Ackerman
 
stony-the-road
Stony the Road
Henry Louis Gates Jr.
 
this-land-is-our-land
This Land Is Our Land
Suketu Mehta
 
a-warning
A Warning
Anonymous
 

Society & Science

the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism
The Age of Surveillance Capitalism
Shoshana Zuboff
 
because-internet
Because Internet
Gretchen McCulloch
 
diversity-inc
Diversity, Inc.
Pamela Newkirk
 
the-great-pretender
The Great Pretender
Susannah Cahalan
 
how-to-be-an-anti-racist
How to Be An Anti-Racist
Ibram X. Kendi
 
how-to-do-nothing
How to Do Nothing
Jenny Odell
 
how-to-hold-a-grudge
How to Hold a Grudge
Sophie Hannah
 
maybe-you-should-talk-to-someone
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
Lori Gottlieb
 
the-moment-of-lift
The Moment of Lift
Melinda Gates
 
self-portrait-in-black-and-white
Self-Portrait in Black and White
Thomas Chatteron Williams
 
the-uninhabitable-earth
The Uninhabitable Earth
David Wallace-Wells
 
three-women
Three Women
Lisa Taddeo
 
underland
Underland
Robert Macfarlane
 

True Crime & Journalism

catch-and-kill
Catch and Kill
Ronan Farrow
 
furious-hours
Furious Hours
Casey Cep
 
know-my-name
Know My Name
Chanel Miller
 
my-friend-anna
My Friend Anna
Rachel DeLoache Williams
 
say-nothing
Say Nothing
Patrick Radden Keefe
 
she-said
She Said
Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
 
things-we-didnt-talk-about-when-i-was-a-girl
Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl
Jeannie Vanasco
 
