The 100 Must-Read Books of 2019

Realistic FictionAll This Could Be YoursDoxologyDucks, NewburyportThe Dutch HouseFind MeFleishman Is In TroubleGirl, Woman, OtherLost Children ArchiveThe Man Who Saw EverythingMiracle CreekMostly Dead ThingsThe Nickel BoysNormal PeopleNothing to See HereOlive, AgainOn Earth We're Briefly GorgeousThe Other AmericansPatsyQueenieRed at the BoneSearching for Sylvie LeeSupper ClubThe RevisionersThe Shadow KingThe Topeka SchoolTrust ExerciseThe UnpassingWomen Talking
Suspense & Altered WorldsAmerican SpyBlack Leopard, Red WolfBunnyThe ChainThe FarmInlandThe NeedNinth HouseThe Old DriftAn Orchestra of MinoritiesQuichotteRecursionThe Starless SeaThe TestamentsThe Water DancerWhere Reasons End
Literature in TranslationThe CapitalChina DreamDrive Your Plow Over the Bones of the DeadIt Would Be Night in CaracasThe Memory PoliceStalingrad
Short Stories & PoetryEverything Inside: StoriesExhalation: StoriesLot: StoriesMagical Negro: PoemsOculus: PoemsSing to It: New StoriesThe Tradition
Memoir & EssaysThe Collected Schizophrenias: EssaysDear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best LifeGood Talk: A Memoir in ConversationsHow We Fight For Our Lives: A MemoirIn the Dream House: A MemoirOnce More We Saw Stars: A MemoirOver the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-LoveThe Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and MeditationsSurvival Math: Notes on an All-American FamilyThick: And Other EssaysTrick Mirror: Reflections on Self-DelusionThe Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and CareThe Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes AfterThe Yellow House: A Memoir
History & PoliticsEdisonThe Education of an Idealist: A MemoirThe Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the PresentMidnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World's Greatest Nuclear DisasterReport on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election (The Mueller Report)Places and Names: On War, Revolution, and ReturningStony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim CrowThis Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's ManifestoA Warning
Society & ScienceThe Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of PowerBecause Internet: Understanding the New Rules of LanguageDiversity, Inc.: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar BusinessThe Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of MadnessHow to Be An Anti-RacistHow to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention EconomyHow to Hold a Grudge: From Resentment to Contentment ― The Power of Grudges to Transform Your LifeMaybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives RevealedThe Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the WorldSelf-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning RaceThe Uninhabitable Earth: Life After WarmingThree WomenUnderland: A Deep Time Journey
True Crime & JournalismCatch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect PredatorsFurious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper LeeKnow My Name: A MemoirMy Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake HeiressSay Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern IrelandShe Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a MovementThings We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl
The 100 Must-Read Books of 2019
Stirring novels and short stories, thought-provoking histories, affecting memoirs and more. These are the books that captured our attention.
—Naina Bajekal, Emma Barker, Judy Berman, Andrew R. Chow, Kelly Conniff, Eliana Dockterman, Merrill Fabry, Lori Fradkin, Lucy Feldman, Annabel Gutterman, Suyin Haynes, Nate Hopper, Cady Lang, Sam Lansky, Belinda Luscombe, Lily Rothman, Eben Shapiro, Lucas Wittmann, Elijah Wolfson
