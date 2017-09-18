The Best Places to Live in America
MONEY identified 100 spots that offer a healthy economy, affordable homes, and a high quality of life.
No. 13
Waltham, Mass.
No. 14
Orem, Utah
No. 15
St. Peters, Mo.
No. 16
Carmel, Ind.
No. 17
Avon, Ind.
No. 18
Santa Monica, Calif.
No. 19
Grapevine, Texas
No. 20
Wylie, Texas
No. 21
Brentwood, Tenn.
No. 22
Greenwood, Ind.
No. 23
Bedford, Texas
No. 24
Saddle Brook, N.J.
No. 25
Bismarck, N.D.
No. 26
Newton, Mass.
No. 27
Wheaton, lll.
No. 28
Villa Park, Ill.
No. 29
Reston, Va.
No. 30
Ashburn, Va.
No. 31
Smyrna, Tenn.
No. 32
Fond du Lac, Wis.
No. 34
Lebanon, Tenn.
No. 35
Des Plaines, Ill.
No. 36
Clifton, N.J.
No. 37
Wooster, Ohio
No. 38
Concord, N.C.
No. 39
Rockville, Md.
No. 40
Howard, Wis.
No. 41
Mequon, Wis.
No. 42
O'Fallon, Mo.
No. 43
Fayetteville, Ark.
No. 44
Bend, Ore.
No. 45
Rogers, Ark.
No. 46
Lower Merion, Pa.
No. 47
Midlothian, Va.
No. 48
Meridian, Idaho
No. 49
Superior, Colo.
No. 50
Louisville, Colo.
No. 51
Farmington Hills, Mich.
No. 52
Sandy, Utah
No. 53
Broomfield, Colo.
No. 55
Hernando, Miss.
No. 56
West Chester, Ohio
No. 57
Nashua, N.H.
No. 58
Springdale, Ark.
No. 59
Lenexa, Kan.
No. 60
Los Alamitos, Calif.
No. 61
Eagan, Minn.
No. 62
St. Augustine, Fla.
No. 63
Ellicott City, Md.
No. 64
Council Bluffs, Iowa
No. 65
Papillion, Neb.
No. 66
Powell, Ohio
No. 67
Woodbury, Minn.
No. 68
Siloam Springs, Minn.
No. 69
La Vista, Neb.
No. 70
Shawnee, Kan.
No. 71
Delaware, Ohio
No. 72
West Goshen, Pa.
No. 73
Weymouth Town, Mass.
No. 74
Lehi, Utah
No. 76
Knightdale, N.C.
No. 77
Dubuque, Iowa
No. 78
Norwood, Mass.
No. 79
Vinings, Ga.
No. 80
Paradise Valley, Ariz.
No. 81
Williston, N.D.
No. 82
Salem, N.H.
No. 83
East Norriton, Pa.
No. 84
Burnsville, Minn.
No. 85
Minnetonka, Minn.
No. 86
Colchester, Vt.
No. 87
Urbandale, Iowa
No. 88
Mustang, Okla.
No. 89
Mercer Island, Wash.
No. 90
Morrisville, N.C.
No. 91
Newcastle, Wash.
No. 92
Lee's Summit, Mo.
No. 93
Mauldin, S.C.
No. 94
Cedar Mill, Ore.
No. 95
Helena, Mont.
No. 96
North Salt Lake, Utah
No. 97
Nixa, Mo.
No. 98
Pelham, Ala.
No. 99
Rapid City, S.D.
