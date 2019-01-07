How to Watch 'The Bachelor' 2019 Season Premiere Online for Free Tonight

Forget Alabama vs. Clemson — the highly competitive, emotionally intense matchup you really should be watching Monday night is The Bachelor.

Season 23 of the reality romance show will follow ex-football player and current virgin Colton Underwood as he dates 30 women with job titles like “sloth” and “Cinderella” in a quest for true love. There will be tears, drama and at least one fence-jump. What more could you want?

The 2019 Bachelor premiere will air Monday with a lengthy live special hosted by Chris Harrison. Here’s everything you need to know about how to live stream The Bachelor on ABC for free.

What Time Does The Bachelor Start? How Long Is the Bachelor Premiere?

Get your rosé ready. The first episode of season 23 of The Bachelor is set to air Monday at 8 p.m. EST. It’ll kick off with a three-hour (!) show.

What Channel Is The Bachelor on?

The Bachelor airs on ABC. Check the listings for your provider to see which channel ABC is on in your city. DirecTV’s channel guide is here, Optimum’s is here, Spectrum’s is here, and Fios’ is here.

How to Live Stream The Bachelor Online

You can tune into The Bachelor by navigating to ABC’s website and logging in with your cable provider.

Can You Watch The Bachelor Live Without Cable?

Good news: You don’t need to already have cable to see Underwood’s antics. Visit ABCinstantaccess.com to sign up for a provider.

You can also head to Hulu, which has a Hulu + Live TV option for $39.99 a month. For a similar fee, you can try YouTubeTV or DirecTV NOW.

Is It Possible to Watch The Bachelor for Free?

Yes. All three of the services listed above offer free trial periods, as do FuboTV, PlayStation Vue and Sling, but make sure you remember to cancel before getting charged.

You can also try using a digital antenna.

And if all else fails, full episodes become available for free on the ABC site one week after they air. You’ll just have to subsist on video clips and Twitter memes in the meantime.