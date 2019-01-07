How to Watch the Alabama vs. Clemson College Football Championship Game Online for Free Tonight

The 2019 college football national championship game is finally here, and it’s the matchup many predicted before the season began: Alabama vs. Clemson.

In the two college football playoff semifinal games on December 29, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the Capital One Orange Bowl, and the Clemson University Tigers defeated Notre Dame 30-3 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. That set up the showdown of Alabama vs. Clemson in a Monday night game officially titled the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T.

Tonight’s game, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marks the

fourth consecutive year that Alabama is playing in the national championship game. Alabama was victorious in two of the last three national championships, and the one title it lost over the past four years was won by Clemson.

As for the Clemson vs. Alabama betting odds, sports books are predicting that Alabama will win the national championship again this year: Alabama is a 6-point favorite to beat Clemson on Monday night.

Here’s all the info you need for how to watch Alabama vs. Clemson for free tonight.

What Channel Is the Alabama vs. Clemson Game On?

Like the college football playoff semifinal games, the national championship game is being televised by ESPN. The Alabama vs. Clemson broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 7, 2019.

If you have cable TV, satellite TV, or another pay TV subscription, it probably includes ESPN in the bundle of channels. All you need to do to watch the Alabama vs. Clemson game tonight is find ESPN and tune in.

How to Live Stream the Alabama vs. Clemson National Championship Game

What if you want to watch Alabama vs. Clemson and don’t have cable? You could obviously go to a friend’s house or a bar or restaurant where the game is on TV.

Or you could watch the Alabama vs. Clemson game online by subscribing to a streaming TV service with ESPN. The live streaming TV services Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all include ESPN among their bundle of channels in basic packages.

Prices for these streaming TV packages start at $25 to $45 per month, with Sling TV as the cheapest of the bunch. Most importantly for fans who don’t have cable and want to live stream the Alabama vs. Clemson game for free, all of these services are available for free to new subscribers for about a week during trial periods.

If you’re signing up with a streaming TV service only to watch the Alabama vs. Clemson national championship game online for free, you must remember to cancel before the free-trial period is over. If you miss the deadline, you’ll be charged in full for the first month’s service.