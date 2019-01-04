This Flowchart Will Help You Determine If Now Is the Best Time to Ask for a Raise
By Kristen Bahler
6:00 AM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The ball is in your court this year, worker bee.

The job market is hot and retention is low — meaning employers across industries are scrambling to keep top talent. If you pulled your weight in 2018, it’s time to ask your boss for more money.

OK, OK, so there are a few variables. Like, maybe you got a salary increase a few months ago, or you’re unsure if your performance mandates something more than a nominal bump. Maybe you have a tenuous grip on how to ask for a raise in the first place.

Don’t stress it. We teamed up with Jack Nasher, author of Convinced!: How to Prove Your Competence & Win People Over, on a handy little flowchart designed to clear away the muck.

If you’re confused on where you stand, and whether now is the right time to ask for a raise, this will help you decide.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 72% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE