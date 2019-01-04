This Flowchart Will Help You Determine If Now Is the Best Time to Ask for a Raise

The ball is in your court this year, worker bee.

The job market is hot and retention is low — meaning employers across industries are scrambling to keep top talent. If you pulled your weight in 2018, it’s time to ask your boss for more money.

OK, OK, so there are a few variables. Like, maybe you got a salary increase a few months ago, or you’re unsure if your performance mandates something more than a nominal bump. Maybe you have a tenuous grip on how to ask for a raise in the first place.

Don’t stress it. We teamed up with Jack Nasher, author of Convinced!: How to Prove Your Competence & Win People Over, on a handy little flowchart designed to clear away the muck.

If you’re confused on where you stand, and whether now is the right time to ask for a raise, this will help you decide.