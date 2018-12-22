20+ Stores With Extended Holiday Hours This Weekend and Christmas Eve 2018

If you still need to buy last-minute gifts, you’re not alone. Over 40% of Baby Boomers — along with 24% of millennials and 30% of Gen X shoppers — said they’d be waiting for last-minute deals to make holiday purchases, according to a recent survey.

If you’re in the same boat, you’re probably wondering about holiday hours at major stores right now. Luckily, many retailers have extended store holiday hours on “Super Saturday” today and the rest of the weekend before Christmas 2018. There are also a few stores open late on Christmas Eve to serve all of those truly last-minute shoppers.

Here are all the Christmas Eve store hours at 20+ national retailers, along with what hours Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Costco, Macy’s, Gap and other stores are open on “Super Saturday” (December 22) and Sunday, December 23.

Stores Hours on Christmas Eve — and the Weekend Before Christmas

Apple store hours vary by location, but many have extended holiday hours. Apple stores that normally close at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. may instead stay open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, and Sunday, December 23. On Christmas Eve, Apple stores close at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Visit apple.com to check holiday hours at your nearby Apple stores.

Barnes & Noble store hours are extended on the weekend before Christmas, with stores open until midnight on Saturday, December 22, and Sunday, December 23. On Monday, December 24, Barnes & Noble closes at 6 p.m. Among the special last-minute deals, Barnes & Noble stores are advertising 50% off top-selling young adult authors, through midnight on December 23.

Most Bed Bath & Beyond stores open at 8 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, and Sunday, December 23. On Christmas Eve, Bed Bath & Beyond store hours are generally 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy holiday hours for Christmas Eve and the weekend before Christmas 2018 are as follows: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 24.

BJ’s wholesale clubs are generally open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 23, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 24.

Costco has special holiday hours on several days, including Christmas Eve. On Saturday, December 22, Costco is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, December 23, Costco’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costco store hours for Monday, December 24, 2018, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. locally, and the hours for Monday, December 31, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costco warehouse stores are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hours may vary by location, but Dick’s Sporting Goods store hours are generally 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 24.

Special store holiday hours at Dollar General call for locations to stay open until 11 p.m. now through December 23, and stores will be open on December 24 until 10 p.m., before closing for Christmas Day.

Dollar Tree stores have extended holiday hours as follows: Most stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. up through Sunday, December 23, and locations are open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GameStop’s store hours are as follows on the days before Christmas 2018: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 22; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 23; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 24.

Gap’s holiday hours vary by location. Many Gap stores are open until 10 p.m. or even 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, and most Gaps seem to close at 9 p.m., 10 p.m., or 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 23. Christmas Eve store hours at Gap locations vary as well, but most stores have holiday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. You can look up each store’s holiday hours at gap.com. And don’t pay anything close to full price: Lately, Gap has been listing deals like 50% off nearly all in-store purchases.

JCPenney holiday hours vary by location, but many stores are open until midnight on Saturday, December 22, and they’re open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 23. JCPenney’s Christmas Eve store hours are generally 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. And before you go shopping, head to jcpenney.com for coupons that offer $10 off purchases of $25 or more, and an extra 25% off purchases of $100 or more, valid now through December 24.

Kmart holiday hours vary by location, but many Kmart stores are open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, December 22, and Sunday, December 23. On Christmas Eve, Kmart hours are generally 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s has special holiday hours during the weekend before Christmas, with stores open around the clock starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, December 21, and remaining open throughout the weekend all the way into Christmas Eve. On December 24 itself, Kohl’s stores close at 6 p.m. local time. Kohl’s shoppers get $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent now through Christmas Eve as well.

Old Navy holiday hours vary by location. Most stores appear to be open until 11 p.m. or midnight on the Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, and they’re open until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Most Macy’s stores are open from 7 a.m. to midnight on the Saturday and Sunday before Christmas (December 22 and 23), and Macy’s is open Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Macy’s stores are closed on Christmas, and reopen on December 26 at 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club’s special holiday hours are as follows in most locations: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 22; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 23; and on Christmas Eve, Sam’s Clubs’ hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears store hours vary by location, but most seem to have regular hours over the weekend before Christmas, and the Christmas Eve store hours are generally 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call your nearby Sears store to verify holiday hours.

Target has special store hours on Christmas Eve and the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday and Sunday, most Target stores have holiday hours from 7 a.m. to midnight. On December 24, Target store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Target's weekly ad promises up to 50% off hundreds of toys now through Christmas Eve.

All 24-hour Walgreens stores — including the retail locations it owns operating under the Rite Aid and Duane Reade names — will remain open 24 hours a day, with normal pharmacy hours, during the weekend before Christmas, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself.

As for non-24-hour Walgreens stores, they will have special extended holiday hours over the weekend and on Christmas Eve: Stores will be open until midnight on December 22, 23, and 24. On Christmas Day, select non-24-hour Walgreens will open with normal store hours, but some locations will be closed for the holiday.

Walmart stores generally operate with normal hours during the weekend before Christmas — for many locations, that means Walmart is open 24/7. As for Christmas Eve, Walmart is open until 6 p.m. locally. Walmart stores remained closed for Christmas Day itself — the one holiday when Walmart is not open.