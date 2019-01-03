139 Power Words That Will Make Your Resume Stand Out Immediately

A good resume is like a magic wand.

If you know what you’re doing, hiring managers will gravitate in your direction.

There are a lot of little things to consider: Format, content, design (more on all of that here). But maybe the most valuable—the language you use throughout—puts it all into perspective.

“Recruiters come across tons of resumes every day,” says Paul Wolfe, SVP of human resources at Indeed. “You want to convey the most compelling message. Be bright and be specific.”

Need help punching up the tone of your resume? Here are 139 action words that can powerfully describe common work tasks, courtesy of Indeed’s Career Guide Team.

To demonstrate your strong work ethic or introduce your accomplishments, try:

Achieved

Capitalized

Deciphered

Discerned

Drove

Enacted

Endeavored

Established

Exceeded

Sharpened

Shattered

Sparked

Spearheaded

Steered

Stimulated

Supervised

Surpassed

Your day-to-day isn’t filled with ‘duties.’ It’s much more nuanced. Try these:

Accelerated

Accomplished

Analyzed

Assembled

Built

Founded

Created

Constructed

Delivered

Developed

Executed

Expanded

Finalized

Forged

Guided

Handled

Headed

Improved

Increased

Initiated

Implemented

Instituted

Produced

Reached

Simplified

Volunteered

Of course you’re a team player — show it off with these words:

Collaborated

Conveyed

Enlivened

Instructed

Performed

Presented

Spoke

Trained

Are you in a creative field? Try:

Authored

Brainstormed

Briefed

Communicated

Conceptualized

Curated

Derived

Designed

Diagramed

Drafted

Edited

Illustrated

Imagined

Influenced

Intensified

Modeled

Proofread

Published

Researched

Strategized

Storyboarded

Translated

Visualized

Wrote

If you’re in sales, try:

Captured

Conserved

Converted

Earned

Generated

Maximized

Negotiated

Won

If you’re applying for a managerial position, try these:

Advised

Arranged

Augmented

Centralized

Championed

Differentiated

Directed

Empowered

Endorsed

Enforced

Ensured

Forecasted

Fostered

Identified

Integrated

Leveraged

Reconciled

Reduced

Replaced

Resolved

Orchestrated

Optimized

Predicted

Renovated

For financial positions, use:

Audited

Classified

Collected

Equalized

Dispensed

Halted

Investigated

Lowered

Maintained

Minimized

Recognized

Secured

Or for technical positions, try:

Advanced

Architected

Automated

Coded

Deployed

Detected

Devised

Diagnosed

Discovered

Formulated

Installed

Launched

Networked

Planned

Programmed

Rewrote

Refined

Tested

Troubleshoot

Upgraded