Today Is Free Shipping Day! Here Are All the Stores That Have Free Shipping and Big Discounts

Free shipping isn’t exactly a rarity in today’s shopping scene. So it’d seem that an annual special sales event called Free Shipping Day, which is being held on Friday, December 14 this year, wouldn’t be all that special.

In fact, the website FreeShippingDay.com — which for years had catalogued the 1,000+ retailers that offered free shipping guaranteed for delivery by Christmas, with no minimum purchase, on a Friday in mid-December — is not bothering with a comprehensive roundup of participating retailers this year.

This probably makes sense, since there are all sorts of ways to get free shipping, before and after Free Shipping Day 2018. Target, Best Buy, and Amazon have been giving free shipping on nearly all orders, with no minimum purchase, throughout the entire 2018 holiday shopping season.

Amazonrecently announced that all shoppers can get free shipping, with no minimum purchase and delivery by December 24, on orders placed as late as Tuesday, December 18. Target has free two-day shipping during the 2018 holiday season — meaning the deadline for shoppers is December 22 for delivery by Christmas.

Then there are retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom, which have free shipping on all orders year-round. Oh, and Target always gives RedCard holders free shipping, and Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on most Amazon orders.

Nonetheless, online shoppers still sometimes run into shipping fees, and then they must decide: Pay extra for shipping, or pay extra by adding more to the order to meet the retailer’s minimum-purchase threshold for free shipping?

The other option is to wait for Free Shipping Day — when loads of stores offer free, no-minimum-purchase shipping, alongside deep discounts, like the promotions below.

Best Deals for Free Shipping Day 2018

Aerosoles shoppers get free shipping on all orders and will get 50% off if buying three or more items.

Everything at American Eagle is 40% off right now, plus you’ll get an extra 10% off and free shipping, with no minimum purchase required, by entering the code HOLLYJOLLY.

Enter the code SHOPQUICK at Ann Taylor checkout, and you’ll get 50% off your order and free shipping today.

Enter the promo code SHIPDAY at checkout and you’ll get free shipping on all orders today. Banana Republic’s online shoppers also get a flat 40% on everything (no code needed), plus an extra 10% off on sweaters.

You’ll get an extra 30% off and free shipping on all orders at Calvin Klein today by entering the code FAMILY30 at checkout.

Dick’s Sporting Goods flash sale for Free Shipping Day features up to 50% off select items, plus free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase.

Enter the code SHIPDAY at checkout with Gap and you’ll get free shipping, with no minimum purchase required. Gap also has up to 50% off everything right now.

At J. Crew, you’ll get 50% off your order — and 60% off styles already on sale — plus free shipping with no minimum purchase by entering the code FRIDAY at checkout.

Kenneth Cole shoppers get up to 70% off select items and free shipping on all orders for Free Shipping Day today.

Lane Bryant shoppers get free shipping with every purchase today, plus deals like 40% off all clothing and accessories. Enter the code WINTER at checkout to get the discount.

You’ll get free shipping on all orders at Lord and Taylor today, along with an extra 30% off most items listed on sale or at regular price.

Macy’s has free shipping, with no minimum purchase required, for Free Shipping Day 2018 on nearly everything it sells (exclusions include furniture and mattresses). Macy’s is loaded with discounts and deals on all kinds of merchandise at the moment.

New Balance shoppers get 15% off everything and free shipping on all orders today.

Enter the code SHIPDAY and you’ll get free shipping on all Old Navy orders for Free Shipping Day today. Shoppers can also get 30% off orders of $75 or more by entering the code MORE.

Enter the code GIFTS18 at checkout with Shoes.com and you’ll get 30% off your order and free shipping with no minimum purchase today.

Use the code FRIENDS40 at Talbots, and you’ll get 40% off your order and free shipping with no minimum purchase — today only.

Today at Williams-Sonoma, shoppers get 20% off and free shipping on all orders by entering the code FRIENDS at checkout.