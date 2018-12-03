How to Watch the Redskins vs. Eagles 'Monday Night Football' Game Online for Free Tonight

Tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game is a matchup of NFC East rivals that could impact what teams make the playoffs this year: Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Right now, the Redskins and Eagles are both in the mix to possibly make the playoffs, or even to win the NFC East Division. The Dallas Cowboys lead the division right now with a record of 7-5, but the Eagles and Redskins aren’t far behind. The Redskins record is 6-5, while the Super Bowl champion Eagles are currently 5-6.

Tonight’s Redskins-Eagles game is being played in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, and the “Monday Night Football” betting odds indicate that the Eagles are 6.5-point favorites to win at home.

Here’s how to watch the Redskins vs. Eagles “Monday Night Football” game for free — online or on TV — tonight.

What Channel Is the Redskins vs. Eagles Game on Tonight?

“Monday Night Football” TV broadcasts, including the Redskins vs. Eagles tonight, are handled by ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

ESPN is available to most cable and satellite TV subscribers. If you have cable or another pay TV package, all you need to do to watch the Redskins and Eagles game is find ESPN.

What if you don’t have cable and want to watch “Monday Night Football” — for free? There are some ways to get free live streams of the Redskins vs. Eagles game, as well as other NFL games. Your options are explained below.

How to Live Stream the Redskins vs. Eagles Game for Free

The Yahoo Sports app and the NFL app allow you to live stream many NFL games on your phone for free. Specifically, when you download the newest version of either app, you can watch “Monday Night Football” for free on your phone, as well as other nationally broadcast NFL games — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and “Thursday Night Football” on Fox — and all of the Sunday afternoon NFL games that are broadcast on your local CBS and Fox stations.

These apps are totally free to download, and the game live streams are free as well. On the other hand, these apps only allow for live streaming on a phone. In other words, you can’t use them to live stream “Monday Night Football” and other games on a larger screen, such as a tablet, laptop, or smart TV.

To watch “Monday Night Football” for free tonight on a larger screen, look into a free trial of a streaming TV service with ESPN, explained in the section below.

How to Watch “Monday Night Football” for Free Online

If you want to live stream the Redskins vs. Eagles “Monday Night Football” game tonight for free on any screen, consider signing up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes ESPN in its packages.

If you are unfamiliar with streaming TV services, they work fairly similarly to cable: Subscribers pay a monthly fee for a bundle of channels, only with streaming TV, the viewing happens on a connected screen rather than via a box connected to your TV.

What channels are included with streaming TV services varies by provider. The streaming TV providers Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include ESPN in their basic packages.

Prices for these services start at $25 to $45 per month — Sling TV is the cheapest of the bunch — and all offer free trials that last about a week for new subscribers. Assuming you’re a new subscriber, you could register today with one of these live streaming TV services and watch “Monday Night Football” online for free on any device you like. You’d then have the rest of the week to try out the service and determine whether you want to become a paying subscriber.

If you don’t want to pay, you must remember to cancel before the free-trial period ends.

