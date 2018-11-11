How to Watch Today's NFL Games Online for Free, Including the Cowboys vs. Eagles

The schedule of NFL games today begins with matchups like Saints vs. Bengals, Lions vs. Bears, Patriots vs. Titans, and Redskins vs. Buccaneers at 1 p.m., followed by Seahawks vs. Rams later in the day and Cowboys vs. Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.”

Fans all over the country get to watch “Sunday Night Football,” which is broadcast nationally on NBC. All other matchups on the NFL game schedule today are airing on CBS and Fox stations, though which games you get to watch on TV for free depends on where you live.

Here’s all the info you need for how to watch NFL games for free — online or on TV — on Sunday, November 11.

What NFL Games Are on TV Today?

Here is the full NFL game schedule today for Sunday, November 11, including the “Sunday Night Football” game on NBC, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

• New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Washington Redskins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

• Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

• Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

• Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

If you have cable or another pay TV service, it probably includes local broadcasts of major networks like CBS, Fox, and NBC. All you need to do to watch today’s NFL games for free is find your local station — and hope that the game you want to see is on. The networks always show the local team’s games, as well as one or more games that they believe will interest the local sports fans.

Mind you, you don’t need cable to watch the NFL games today being broadcast on TV. If you don’t have cable and want to watch the NFL, the smartest move is to buy a digital antenna. You can get a decent one for about $25, and once it’s connected to a TV in most of the country it will provide free unlimited hi-def broadcasts of your local over-the-air networks, including CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, and PBS.

How to Live Stream NFL Games Today for Free

TV is not the only way to watch today’s NFL games. There are several ways to watch NFL games online, including an option that’s new for the 2018 season allowing fans to live stream games on their phones.

As we have previously reported:

If you are content to live stream games on your phone, you can use the Yahoo Sports app or NFL App. Each app offers live streams for the NFL games broadcast on TV in your area, as well as nationally televised primetime games, including “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, “Thursday Night Football” on Fox or the NFL Network, and NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Unfortunately, these apps only allow live streaming on phones. You cannot use one of the apps for watching the NFL live online with a larger screen, such as a laptop, tablet, or connected TV.

How to Watch NFL Games Online for Free on Any Screen

No one wants to sit back on their couch and watch an NFL game … on a phone. But if you don’t have cable or a digital antenna, or want to watch NFL games today online for whatever reason, you may want to try out a streaming TV service such as Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, or YouTube TV.

Streaming TV packages are like cable, in that they let subscribers watch dozens of pay channels, and in most of the country subscribers also get local stations of broadcast channels, including CBS, Fox, and NBC. The monthly price for these streaming TV services starts at about $40, and they all come with free trials that last about a week for new subscribers.

So, if you want to watch the NFL online today on any screen you want, you could sign up for a free trial and catch some games on a tablet, laptop, or connected TV. Afterwards, you’d still have nearly a full week to try out the service further. If you wind up not wanting to become a paying subscriber, you must cancel before the free-trial period is over.

How to Watch Every NFL Game Today

In most cases, fans are limited by being able to watch only the NFL games broadcast today by their local CBS and Fox stations (as well as nationally broadcast “Sunday Night Football”). So-called “out-of-market” games are available only if you have a subscription to a special package such as DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. This service lets you watch NFL games being played all over the country, and prices start at $300 for the 2018 NFL season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is not the only package that will allow you to watch out-of-market NFL games. Another — cheaper — option is NFL Game Pass. It costs $99.99 for the 2018 NFL season, and new subscribers get a seven-day free trial.

NFL Game Pass does not allow you to watch games live. Instead, with an NFL Game Pass subscription, you can watch (or stream) out-of-market NFL games after they are over. Once the game is over, it becomes available for NFL Game Pass subscribers, and while it may be a bummer to watch after everyone else knows how the game ended, the service does give fans the option to watch condensed, commercial-free versions of games. It’s a huge time saver.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.