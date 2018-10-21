How to Watch the Week 7 NFL Games Today Online for Free

Panthers vs. Eagles, Saints vs. Ravens, and Bengals vs. Chiefs are among the most intriguing matchups on the NFL game schedule today, Sunday, October 21.

The NFL games today also kick off with a special matchup being played at Wembley Stadium in London: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans vs. Chargers game kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, with a broadcast on CBS.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch NFL games today for free — online or on TV — during week seven of the 2018 NFL season.

What Is the NFL Game Schedule Today?

Here are all the NFL games today (Sunday, October 21), and what channels are broadcasting NFL games around the country:

• Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS

• Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

• Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

• New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

• Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

• Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

• Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

As you can see, all of the Sunday NFL games are broadcast on major networks. Everyone can watch the “Sunday Night Football” Bengals vs. Chiefs game, which is being broadcast nationally on NBC. Which NFL games are being shown on your local CBS or Fox station on Sunday afternoon depends on where you live.

To watch today’s NFL games for free, simply tune in to your local CBS, Fox, or NBC station. You probably have these channels included in your package if you subscribe to a satellite or cable TV service. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch NFL games for free in most of the country with a digital antenna. A basic digital TV antenna costs around $25, and provides access to free, unlimited over-the-air networks, including Fox, CBS, PBS, and ABC.

How to Live Stream NFL Games Today for Free

If you want to watch NFL games online rather than on TV, there are plenty of options for the 2018 season. As we have previously reported:

If you are content to live stream games on your phone, you can use the Yahoo Sports app or NFL App. Each app offers live streams for the NFL games broadcast on TV in your area, as well as nationally televised primetime games, including “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, “Thursday Night Football” on Fox or the NFL Network, and NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Unfortunately, these apps only allow live streaming on phones. You cannot use one of the apps for watching the NFL live online with a larger screen, such as a laptop, tablet, or connected TV.

The other option for watching NFL games online for free — on any screen you want — is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV service that includes major networks in packages.

The streaming TV services Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV all include local broadcast networks in packages in most of the country. To watch the NFL games today online for free, then, all you need to do is sign up for a free trial with one of these services. They all offer free trials that last about a week to new subscribers, and they all allow streaming on laptops, connected TVs, tablets, or whatever your preferred screen is.

After you watch the NFL games for free online today, you’ll have a few more days to test out the streaming TV service before you’ll be charged the full monthly rate — starting at about $40. If you decide you don’t want to become a paying subscriber, be sure to cancel before the free trial period ends.

How to Watch All the NFL Games Today

All of the options above are limited: You can only watch the NFL games being broadcast on your local networks. If you want to watch out-of-market NFL games, you must have access to a special package, such as the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets subscribers watch (or live stream) games that aren’t being broadcast locally, starting at around $300 for the 2018 season.

Alternately, if you are patient enough to watch NFL games after they are over, consider the NFL Game Pass package, which starts at $99.99 for the 2018 NFL season. This package lets you watch (or stream) any NFL game you want — but the broadcasts are only available after games have ended. While you won’t be able to watch NFL games live with NFL Game Pass, the service can save you time: Subscribers can watch condensed, no-commercial versions of each game.

If you’re unsure if NFL Game Pass is worth the money, new subscribers can test out the service during a free seven-day trial period.

