How to Watch the 'Thursday Night Football' Vikings vs. Rams Game Online for Free Tonight

“Thursday Night Football” kicks off again tonight, with the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams game starting time set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Rams have started the 2018 NFL season with three straight wins and are now strong favorites to win the NFC West division. The Rams are also 6.5-point favorites to win tonight’s game, if you’re curious about the Vikings-Rams betting odds.

There are many ways to watch NFL games for free — online or on TV — during the 2018 season, including a new option beginning today to live stream “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime. Here are all the ways to catch the game.

What Channel Is the Vikings vs. Rams Game On?

The NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule calls for the Vikings vs. Rams game to be broadcast on both Fox and the NFL Network. To watch the Vikings and Rams play tonight on TV, simply tune in to your local Fox station or the pay channel NFL Network, if you prefer the latter and have it as part of your pay TV package.

If you don’t have satellite or cable TV, you should still be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” for free tonight by hooking your TV up to a digital antenna. You can buy one for around $25, and depending on where you live, the antenna will allow you free, unlimited access to a range of over-the-air networks like Fox, NBC, ABC, and PBS.

How to Watch the Vikings vs. Rams Game Online for Free

To live stream “Thursday Night Football” tonight for free, consider the following options:

Watch on Amazon Prime. Eleven “Thursday Night Football” games are being live streamed on Amazon Prime during the 2018 NFL season, starting with the Vikings vs. Rams tonight. If you’re a Prime member, go to Amazon Prime Video to stream the game when it starts, at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight. If you’re not a subscriber, you could sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch “Thursday Night Football” and check out the $119-per-year service, which is best known for providing free two-day shipping on most Amazon purchases.

Watch on your phone. Both the Yahoo Sports app and NFL App will let you live stream many NFL games this season — namely, the games being broadcast locally in your area on Sundays, as well as nationally televised primetime games such as NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and Fox and the NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football.” The apps are totally free to download, and you are not required to enter any pay TV account info to live stream games. Note, however, that these apps only work on your phone, and can’t be used for streaming NFL games to a tablet, laptop, or TV.

Watch on a streaming TV service. Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all include local networks like Fox in their packages in most of the country, and all of these services come with free trial periods of five to seven days for new subscribers.

So, you can register with one of them to live stream Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” tonight for free, and still have a few days to check out the service without paying up. Be aware that if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends, you’ll be billed for the first month. Streaming TV packages start at $25 to $45 per month, depending on the provider and the channels included.

