How to Live Stream 'Monday Night Football' Games for Free Throughout the 2018 NFL Season

“Monday Night Football” games are broadcast on ESPN. That’s a pay TV channel, of course. But it’s still possible for nearly all fans to watch “Monday Night Football” for free tonight and every Monday during the 2018 NFL season, even they don’t have cable or another TV or live streaming service that includes ESPN.

As we reported in a previous story covering how to live stream NFL games free, the 2018 season marks the first time that fans can stream their locally broadcast games, as well as nationally televised matchups — including “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and “Monday Night Football” on ESPN — by using the NFL App:

Fans can watch NFL games online for free via the NFL App. After you’ve downloaded the app to a mobile device or connected TV, you’ll be able to live stream many NFL games — specifically, your local team’s games, as well as nationally broadcast prime time games like NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — throughout the entire season. Downloading the NFL App is free, and there is no charge for using it to stream games. You can even use it for free live streaming of the 2018 season’s “Monday Night Football” games, which are broadcast by the pay TV channel ESPN.

This season, you can also live stream the same selection of NFL games on mobile devices with the Yahoo Sports app.

So all you have to do to live stream “Monday Night Football” for free is download either the NFL App or the Yahoo Sports app and tune in from your preferred device.

Tonight, during the 2018 season’s first “Monday Night Football” broadcast, there are two games: The New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions, followed by Los Angeles Rams vs. Oakland Raiders.

What Time Does “Monday Night Football” Start?

For the 2018 NFL season’s first “Monday Night Football” game — Jets vs. Lions — kickoff time is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit.

Tonight’s “Monday Night Football” features a rare double header. For the second game — Rams vs. Raiders — kickoff is scheduled for 10:20 p.m. ET at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif.

Again, to watch “Monday Night Football” online for free, you can use either the NFL App or Yahoo sports app as explained above.

How to Live Stream ESPN for Free

If you’d like to watch ESPN online for free in general for a few days, many live streaming TV services include the sports-focus pay channel in their packages. They all have free trial periods of about a week available to new subscribers.

You can watch “Monday Night Football” online for free — and all ESPN content, for that matter — with streaming TV services such Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The monthly rate for a basic package that includes ESPN with these services ranges from roughly $25 to $40. You’ll be charged if you don’t cancel the service by the time the free trial period ends. So remember to cancel if you don’t want to become a paying subscriber.