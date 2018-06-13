The Top 15 Companies Hiring for $100K+ Jobs Right Now

If you’re on the hunt for a six-figure job — and who isn’t? — you might want to send your resume over to Deloitte Digital, Amazon or Cynet Systems.

Those companies have been hiring for a bevy of high-paying gigs over the past six months, according to data provided to MONEY by job search site Ladders. Since the start of the year, Deloitte Digital, Amazon and Cynet Systems have each sought out to fill more than 5,500 positions with starting salaries of $100,000 or more.

And they all have something in common: They’re linked to the tech industry, which Ladders coincidentally identified as the top hiring field for $100,000-plus jobs. Deloitte Digital calls itself a creative digital consultancy; Amazon is (obviously) an online marketplace; and Cynet Systems deals in IT staffing and engineering consulting.

The tech trend is one Ladders founder Marc Cenedella says people should be watching.

“Tech jobs are making more people rich than ever before,” he tells MONEY. “Where the image of American success 30 years ago during the ’80s was Wall Street and suspenders, today it’s a guy in a hoodie in California.”

He may be onto something. The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists “computer and information systems managers” as one of its 20 highest-paying occupations (it places just after several kinds of doctors and chief executives). The 2017 median pay for IT managers was $139,220 a year, and employment was on track to grow 12 percent through 2026 — faster than the average for all occupations.

But Cenedella points out that you don’t have to understand Python or wrangle ethernet cords in order to land a tech-adjacent gig (and, in turn, pull in one of those coveted $100,000 salaries). Instead, you can bring your existing skills to a business that’s going through a digital transition.

“Joining one of these exciting growing companies can be a way to participate in that huge tech growth without having to write code yourself,” he says.

As an example, Cenedella mentions bicycle-and scooter-sharing firms like Citi Bike and Loop. Those products are as analog as you can get, but they’re updating themselves for the modern age — and that’s a process that involves human resources representatives, finance experts and more.

“If you’ve got the training, take the technical job; if you don’t have the training, take the job in an industry where technology is transforming,” Cenedella adds.

Take a look at the top 15 companies hiring for six-figure jobs below.

Curious about the methodology? The data covers a six-month period, from January 1 to May 31, and comes from a variety of public and private job posts. Ladders says the figure that accompanies each firm represents a distinct number of jobs. When no compensation information was included, Ladders used algorithms to estimate it.