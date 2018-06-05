Nurses Can Eat for Free at Chipotle Today. Here's How

Chipotle has randomly decided that Tuesday, June 5, is a great day for celebrating nurses everywhere: The fast-casual chain is honoring nurses with a special free burrito deal throughout the day.

All you have to do is show work ID proving that you are a nurse, and you’ll get a free Chipotle burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of one at equal or higher price.

These freebies for nurses are good at Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada, at any time during normal Chipotle hours. Chipotle says that its free food deal is available to all kinds of nurses—including “RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues.” There is a limit to one free item per nurse.

So, is June 6 Nurse Appreciation Day is something? No, it’s not. The National Nurses Day is normally celebrated on May 6, and that starts (what else?) National Nurses Week. Many restaurants had nurse freebies and deals during National Nurses Week last month. Chipotle didn’t have any nurse deals available then, but it has an awesome promotion today.