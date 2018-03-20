Facebook Just Lost More Than Tesla's Entire Market Cap in 2 Days

By Jeran Wittenstein / Bloomberg
March 20, 2018

Facebook Inc.’s privacy crisis has turned into a shareholder crisis.

The social media giant has lost over $60 billion in market value over the past two days, following revelations that personal data of millions of users was obtained by a data analytics firm. That’s more than the market capitalization of Tesla Inc. at around $52 billion or three times that of Snapchat owner Snap Inc. at about $19 billion.

Facebook shares tumbled 6.8 percent on Monday, the most in almost four years, and the selloff resumed on Tuesday with news that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating the handling of user data, and a report that Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos plans to leave. Shares fell 4.7% to $164.51 at 2:23 p.m. in New York.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

The two-day rout is the worst since July 2012, the year of Facebook’s initial public offering at $38 a share.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 72% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE