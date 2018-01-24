The 50 Best Jobs in America — And How Much They Pay

One takeaway you may not be surprised to learn in 2018: It’s still great to work in technology.

That’s a finding from the job site Glassdoor’s fourth annual report on the best jobs in America. On this year’s list, the tech sector comprises 20 of the 50 top positions, including data scientist (No. 1), devops engineer (No. 2), and data analyst (new to the list at No. 38).

The fast-growing finance and healthcare industries are well-represented, too, from finance manager (No. 12) to physician assistant (No. 25), the latter having a high median base salary of $104,000. The report notes that many of these jobs are unlikely to be replaced by AI or automation, and require flexibility in addition to technical knowhow.

Glassdoor’s ranking compiles three factors to determine its job scores, weighing them equally: base salary, job satisfaction ratings, and number of job openings.

And while just about everyone wants to be in an in-demand job with strong pay, the satisfaction scores offer a broader picture of how people feel in the roles. “Once people start their jobs, pay is not necessarily the leading impact for how satisfied you are,” says Glassdoor spokeswoman Sarah Stoddard.

There are some surprising additions to the list, like executive assistant (No. 46), which doesn’t always get a glowing reputation. But that occupation will continue to thrive and require creativity to help bosses in a tech-enabled workplace, according to Stoddard.

Looking for a new, more promising gig? Here’s Glassdoor’s full list of the 50 best jobs in the U.S. for 2018, including links to open positions.

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 4,524

Median Base Salary: $110,000

2. Devops Engineer

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,369

Median Base Salary: $105,000

3. Marketing Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,439

Median Base Salary: $85,000

4. Occupational Therapist

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 11,903

Median Base Salary: $74,000

5. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,458

Median Base Salary: $85,000

6. Electrical Engineer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,839

Median Base Salary: $76,000

7. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,195

Median Base Salary: $135,000

8. Mobile Developer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,809

Median Base Salary: $90,000

9. Product Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 7,531

Median Base Salary: $113,000

10. Manufacturing Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,241

Median Base Salary: $72,000

11. Compliance Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,222

Median Base Salary: $96,000

12. Finance Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,998

Median Base Salary: $116,000

13. Risk Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,209

Median Base Salary: $97,000

14. Business Development Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,060

Median Base Salary: $75,000

15. Front End Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,122

Median Base Salary: $100,000

16. Site Reliability Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,064

Median Base Salary: $120,000

17. Mechanical Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 5,079

Median Base Salary: $75,000

18. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,381

Median Base Salary: $115,000

19. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,309

Median Base Salary: $110,000

20. Creative Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 824

Median Base Salary: $110,000

21. Software Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 29,187

Median Base Salary: $102,500

22. Hardware Engineer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 806

Median Base Salary: $115,000

23. Corporate Recruiter

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 2,330

Median Base Salary: $65,000

24. QA Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,741

Median Base Salary: $92,000

25. Physician Assistant

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 5,517

Median Base Salary: $104,000

26. Database Administrator

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,370

Median Base Salary: $94,000

27. UX Designer

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,963

Median Base Salary: $90,000

28. Nursing Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 4,209

Median Base Salary: $84,660

29. Engagement Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,169

Median Base Salary: $115,000

30. Solutions Architect

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 3,325

Median Base Salary: $125,000

31. Process Engineer

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 3,033

Median Base Salary: $78,000

32. Reliability Engineer

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 747

Median Base Salary: $92,000

33. Data Engineer

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,816

Median Base Salary: $100,000

34. Operations Manager

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 13,706

Median Base Salary: $65,000

35. Speech Language Pathologist

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 11,573

Median Base Salary: $72,000

36. Communications Manager

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,380

Median Base Salary: $80,000

37. Audit Manager

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 1,951

Median Base Salary: $100,000

38. Data Analyst

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,729

Median Base Salary: $60,000

39. Systems Analyst

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,710

Median Base Salary: $75,000

40. Facilities Manager

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,139

Median Base Salary: $75,000

41. Strategic Account Manager

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 808

Median Base Salary: $85,000

42. Business Intelligence Developer

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 882

Median Base Salary: $86,000

43. Business Analyst

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 9,603

Median Base Salary: $71,000

44. Accounting Manager

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 3,273

Median Base Salary: $82,000

45. UI Developer

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,004

Median Base Salary: $95,000

46. Executive Assistant

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,684

Median Base Salary: $55,000

47. Management Consultant

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,024

Median Base Salary: $110,000

48. Project Manager

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 23,274

Median Base Salary: $80,000

49. Nurse Practitioner

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5

Number of Job Openings: 8,510

Median Base Salary: $100,000

50. HR Generalist