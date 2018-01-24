The 50 Best Jobs in America — And How Much They Pay
By Paul Schrodt
11:59 PM EST

One takeaway you may not be surprised to learn in 2018: It’s still great to work in technology.

That’s a finding from the job site Glassdoor’s fourth annual report on the best jobs in America. On this year’s list, the tech sector comprises 20 of the 50 top positions, including data scientist (No. 1), devops engineer (No. 2), and data analyst (new to the list at No. 38).

The fast-growing finance and healthcare industries are well-represented, too, from finance manager (No. 12) to physician assistant (No. 25), the latter having a high median base salary of $104,000. The report notes that many of these jobs are unlikely to be replaced by AI or automation, and require flexibility in addition to technical knowhow.

Glassdoor’s ranking compiles three factors to determine its job scores, weighing them equally: base salary, job satisfaction ratings, and number of job openings.

And while just about everyone wants to be in an in-demand job with strong pay, the satisfaction scores offer a broader picture of how people feel in the roles. “Once people start their jobs, pay is not necessarily the leading impact for how satisfied you are,” says Glassdoor spokeswoman Sarah Stoddard.

There are some surprising additions to the list, like executive assistant (No. 46), which doesn’t always get a glowing reputation. But that occupation will continue to thrive and require creativity to help bosses in a tech-enabled workplace, according to Stoddard.

Looking for a new, more promising gig? Here’s Glassdoor’s full list of the 50 best jobs in the U.S. for 2018, including links to open positions.

1. Data Scientist

  • Job Score: 4.8
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,524
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • View Jobs

2. Devops Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.6
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,369
  • Median Base Salary: $105,000
  • View Jobs

3. Marketing Manager

  • Job Score: 4.6
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,439
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000

4. Occupational Therapist

  • Job Score: 4.5
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 11,903
  • Median Base Salary: $74,000
  • View Jobs

5. HR Manager

  • Job Score: 4.5
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,458
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000
  • View Jobs

6. Electrical Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.5
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,839
  • Median Base Salary: $76,000
  • View Jobs

7. Strategy Manager

  • Job Score: 4.5
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,195
  • Median Base Salary: $135,000
  • View Jobs

8. Mobile Developer

  • Job Score: 4.5
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,809
  • Median Base Salary: $90,000
  • View Jobs

9. Product Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 7,531
  • Median Base Salary: $113,000
  • View Jobs

10. Manufacturing Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,241
  • Median Base Salary: $72,000
  • View Jobs

11. Compliance Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,222
  • Median Base Salary: $96,000
  • View Jobs

12. Finance Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,998
  • Median Base Salary: $116,000
  • View Jobs

13. Risk Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,209
  • Median Base Salary: $97,000
  • View Jobs

14. Business Development Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,060
  • Median Base Salary: $75,000
  • View Jobs

15. Front End Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,122
  • Median Base Salary: $100,000
  • View Jobs

16. Site Reliability Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,064
  • Median Base Salary: $120,000
  • View Jobs

17. Mechanical Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,079
  • Median Base Salary: $75,000
  • View Jobs

18. Analytics Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,381
  • Median Base Salary: $115,000
  • View Jobs

19. Tax Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,309
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • View Jobs

20. Creative Manager

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 824
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • View Jobs

21. Software Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
  • Number of Job Openings: 29,187
  • Median Base Salary: $102,500
  • View Jobs

22. Hardware Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 806
  • Median Base Salary: $115,000
  • View Jobs

23. Corporate Recruiter

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,330
  • Median Base Salary: $65,000
  • View Jobs

24. QA Manager

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,741
  • Median Base Salary: $92,000
  • View Jobs

25. Physician Assistant

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,517
  • Median Base Salary: $104,000
  • View Jobs

26. Database Administrator

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,370
  • Median Base Salary: $94,000
  • View Jobs

27. UX Designer

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,963
  • Median Base Salary: $90,000
  • View Jobs

28. Nursing Manager

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,209
  • Median Base Salary: $84,660
  • View Jobs

29. Engagement Manager

  • Job Score: 4.3
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,169
  • Median Base Salary: $115,000
  • View Jobs

30. Solutions Architect

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,325
  • Median Base Salary: $125,000
  • View Jobs

31. Process Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,033
  • Median Base Salary: $78,000
  • View Jobs

32. Reliability Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 747
  • Median Base Salary: $92,000
  • View Jobs

33. Data Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,816
  • Median Base Salary: $100,000
  • View Jobs

34. Operations Manager

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 13,706
  • Median Base Salary: $65,000
  • View Jobs

35. Speech Language Pathologist

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 11,573
  • Median Base Salary: $72,000
  • View Jobs

36. Communications Manager

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,380
  • Median Base Salary: $80,000
  • View Jobs

37. Audit Manager

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,951
  • Median Base Salary: $100,000
  • View Jobs

38. Data Analyst

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,729
  • Median Base Salary: $60,000
  • View Jobs

39. Systems Analyst

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,710
  • Median Base Salary: $75,000
  • View Jobs

40. Facilities Manager

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,139
  • Median Base Salary: $75,000
  • View Jobs

41. Strategic Account Manager

  • Job Score: 4.2
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 808
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000
  • View Jobs

42. Business Intelligence Developer

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 882
  • Median Base Salary: $86,000
  • View Jobs

43. Business Analyst

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
  • Number of Job Openings: 9,603
  • Median Base Salary: $71,000
  • View Jobs

44. Accounting Manager

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,273
  • Median Base Salary: $82,000
  • View Jobs

45. UI Developer

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,004
  • Median Base Salary: $95,000
  • View Jobs

46. Executive Assistant

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,684
  • Median Base Salary: $55,000
  • View Jobs

47. Management Consultant

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 1,024
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000
  • View Jobs

48. Project Manager

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
  • Number of Job Openings: 23,274
  • Median Base Salary: $80,000
  • View Jobs

49. Nurse Practitioner

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,510
  • Median Base Salary: $100,000
  • View Jobs

50. HR Generalist

  • Job Score: 4.1
  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,705
  • Median Base Salary: $57,120
  • View Jobs

