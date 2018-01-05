This Year’s Golden Globes Swag Bag Includes a $320 Designer Purse and a $100 Facial in a Box

While most nominees at the 2018 Golden Globes won’t walk away with one of the coveted statuettes, everyone will still win something.
The 75th annual Golden Globe awards, which air live on NBC this Sunday, are once again giving out swag bags to this year’s attendees that have high-end merchandise ranging from designer bags to upscale beauty product.
The luxe gift bags, which include a men’s and women’s option, have become a staple of awards season — though the Golden Globes gift bags are kicking off the 2018 awards season with some surprisingly affordable options.
MONEY took a look at this year’s gift bags, which was first reported by People, and ranked the items from most to least expensive. Many of the beauty products are items even ordinary consumers can afford to pamper themselves with, like this $10 L’Oréal mascara.
And for those who really want to treat themselves, the priciest items on both lists are bags – a Kate Spade studded leather tote retailing for $328 for women and an Away Travel carry-on suitcase retailing for $225 for men.
Here’s a look at what else is in the swag bags:
Women’s 2018 Golden Globes gift bag:
- Kate Spade New York On Purpose Studded Leather Tote – $328
- Olga Lorencin Red Carpet Facial In A Box – $105
- Murad Hydro Dynamic Quenching Essence – $78 at Sephora
- Caolion Triple Action Cleansing Stick – $37 at Sephora
- Kosas Weightless Lip Color – $34
- Olaplex Hair Perfector – $28
- Karuna Renewal + Eye Mask Box – $10
- L’Oréal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara – $9.99 at Amazon
Men’s 2018 Golden Globes gift bag:
- Away Carry-On – $225
- Lug Life Stowaway Packing Set – $54 at Amazon
- Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer – $45 at Birchbox
- Mancrates Secret Stash Engraved Flask – $39.99 at Amazon
- Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream – $39 at Amazon
- RYU Metal Water Bottle – $37
- Elta MD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 – $32.50 at Amazon
- ConairMAN Battery Power Ear/Nose Trimmer – $24.99 at Amazon
- H2O+ Beauty Elements Keep It Fresh Cleanser – $20 at Amazon
- Conair Travel Smart All-In-One Adaptor – $19.99 at Amazon
- Scotch Porter Exfoliating Face Scrub – $18 at Amazon
- PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick – $16.99 at Amazon
- Sock It To Me Crew Socks – $13.35 at Amazon
- Gleener On the Go Travel Fuzz & Lint Remover – $12.99 at Amazon
- L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo – $4.99 at Amazon
- L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner – $4.99 at Amazon