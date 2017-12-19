Best Buy Has an Awesome Flash Sale on MacBooks Right Now

The 2017 holiday season has been full of deals that were super rare in previous years: Specifically, shoppers have had their pick of Apple deals, including special discounts on iPhones and iPads from Target and an Apple Watch sale launched yesterday from Best Buy.

And the Apple discounts keep on coming: On Tuesday, Best Buy introduced a one day sale featuring $200 off select MacBooks. Surprisingly, the discount applies to MacBooks at the lower end of Apple’s pricing spectrum, with holiday shoppers getting $200 off MacBook Airs. They normally start at around $1,000, so the $200 discount amounts to a sweet 20% off.

What’s more, today’s prices beat what Best Buy was offering a couple weeks ago. In early December, an Apple sale at Best Buy featured MacBook Airs starting at $874.99, or $125 off the usual price. Shoppers today who buy that same MacBook Air will save an extra $75.

Courtesy of Best Buy

Here are the sales, valid for Tuesday only. All come with free shipping that should arrive by Christmas.

• Apple MacBook 13.3-Inch 8GB Memory, 128GB Flash Storage: $799.99 (was $999.99)

• Apple MacBook 13.3-Inch 8GB Memory, 256GB Flash Storage: $999.99 (was $1,199.99)

• Apple MacBook 13.3-Inch 8GB Memory, 512GB Flash Storage: $1,349.99 (was $1,549.99)

Best Buy’s MacBook deals aren’t the retailer’s only promotions that caught our eye today. In early December, Best Buy introduced what seemed like a great sale on Sony headphones: A model normally listed at $249.99 was discounted to just $114.99 for one day only. However, Tuesday’s one-day sale from Best Buy for a slightly different set of Sony headphones is arguably an even better deal:

• Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ears Headphones: $84.99 (was $199.99)

Courtesy of Best Buy

