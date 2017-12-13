JetBlue Is Offering a Rare Deal on All Flights Right Now

The low budget airline JetBlue is offering 15% off the base airfare on flights to all destinations including Ecuador’s capital of Quito and the Colombian cities of Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota.

Using the promo code RECESS, customers planning to travel between Jan. 10 and Feb. 14, and Feb. 26 and March 14 next year can receive 15% off their JetBlue flights if they book online by 11.59 p.m. Eastern Time today. The offer is not valid on Friday and Sunday travel and the use of only one code is permitted per booking.

The deal is not valid on previous bookings and changes or cancellations that are made after Dec. 13 will result in the promotional code discount being forfeited. Customers booking a JetBlue Vacations package will automatically receive 15% off their base airfare when they book by the end of today. The base airfare does not include government taxes or fees.

JetBlue operates approximately 825 daily flights to 87 cities in 17 countries including the U.S., Puerto Rico and Mexico. One-third of its route network in the Caribbean and Latin America.

