The 100 Best Places to Work in 2018 — and the Jobs They Have Open Right Now

Facebook is the place to be, according to job website Glassdoor’s new list ranking the 100 best companies to work for in 2018.

Technology is a recurring theme on the list. Other companies span healthcare, consulting, and retail. Bain & Company (No. 2), Google (No. 5), and Apple (No. 84) are the only three employers to score a spot all 10 years that Glassdoor has released the list. Facebook has made an appearance for eight consecutive years.

Why are people crazy about Facebook?

“What we really see them appreciate most is the company’s mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and the fact that their work literally impacts the lives of billions of people worldwide.” said Glassdoor CEO Robert Hohman of its crowning achievement.

Facebook VP of People Lori Goler, who’s in charge of the company’s global HR organization, says she’s particularly “excited” about leading the Glassdoor list since it’s based on ratings from Facebook’s own employees and reflects its internal culture.

“One of the themes in the reviews is people get great feedback here, they get coaching and room to learn and grow,” she said of the reasons Facebook scored so high. “Another theme is the impact every individual can have. Any job really matters. It’s a strength-based organization, so it matters that people are in roles that play to their strengths. When you put those things together and do it at scale, it’s a pretty magical combination.”

Goler notes that Facebook goes out of its way to instill a belief in clear, honest communication throughout its ranks, including “training for hard conversations” and weekly Q&As led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

There are 40 newcomers to Glassdoor’s list, among them the video game developer Blizzard Entertainment (No. 28), Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (No. 37), T-Mobile (No. 79), and Adidas (No. 93).

Even fast food received a glowing endorsement, with In-N-Out Burger hitting No. 4 and Chick-fil-A coming in at No. 72 on the list.

Glassdoor compiles its annual Employees’ Choice Awards based on anonymous reviews of companies from current and former employees submitted on its site, which makes it unique among lists like these. Employees are encouraged to share pros and cons of working for their employer, and they rate workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work-life balance. Ratings for the list are determined by the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews in the eligibility timeframe (between November 1, 2016 and October 22, 2017).

It might have you thinking about a job switch. If that’s the case, the best news is that Glassdoor has listings of open positions at all the companies.

Below you can see the full list of the 100 best companies to work for along with links to check out available jobs.

1. Facebook

Company Rating: 4.6

2. Bain & Company

Company Rating: 4.6

3. Boston Consulting Group

Company Rating: 4.6

4. In-N-Out Burger

Company Rating: 4.6

5. Google

Company Rating: 4.6

6. lululemon

Company Rating: 4.6

7. HubSpot

Company Rating: 4.6

8. World Wide Technology

Company Rating: 4.5

9. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Company Rating: 4.5

10. Ultimate Software

Company Rating: 4.5

11. SAP

Company Rating: 4.5

12. McKinsey & Company

Company Rating: 4.5

13. Keller Williams

Company Rating: 4.5

14. E. & J. Gallo Winery

Company Rating: 4.5

15. Salesforce

Company Rating: 4.5

16. Power Home Remodeling

Company Rating: 4.5

17. Delta Air Lines

Company Rating: 4.5

18. Academy Mortgage

Company Rating: 4.5

19. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Company Rating: 4.5

20. H E B

Company Rating: 4.5

21. LinkedIn

Company Rating: 4.5

22. DocuSign

Company Rating: 4.4

23. Southwest Airlines

Company Rating: 4.4

24. NVIDIA

Company Rating: 4.4

25. Fast Enterprises

Company Rating: 4.4

26. AvalonBay Communities

Company Rating: 4.4

27. Nestlé Purina

Company Rating: 4.4

28. Blizzard Entertainment

Company Rating: 4.4

29. Paylocity

Company Rating: 4.4

20. Intuit

Company Rating: 4.4

31. Adobe

Company Rating: 4.4

32. NewYork Presbyterian Hospital

Company Rating: 4.4

33. VMware

Company Rating: 4.4

34. Concur

Company Rating: 4.4

35. Boston Scientific

Company Rating: 4.4

36. Forrester

Company Rating: 4.4

37. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Company Rating: 4.4

38. Johnson & Johnson

Company Rating: 4.4

39. Microsoft

Company Rating: 4.4

40. Ellie Mae

Company Rating: 4.4

41. Hilton

Company Rating: 4.4

42. Yardi Systems

Company Rating: 4.4

43. Smile Brands

Company Rating: 4.4

44. Progressive Leasing

Company Rating: 4.4

45. Memorial Sloan Kettering

Company Rating: 4.4

46. Texas Health Resources

Company Rating: 4.4

47. Protiviti

Company Rating: 4.3

48. Oshkosh Corporation

Company Rating: 4.3

49. Wegmans Food Markets

Company Rating: 4.3

50. SpaceX

Company Rating: 4.3

51. Discount Tire

Company Rating: 4.3

52. Eli Lilly and Company

Company Rating: 4.3

53. NIKE

Company Rating: 4.3

54. Monsanto Company

Company Rating: 4.3

55. United Airlines

Company Rating: 4.3

56. Electronic Arts

Company Rating: 4.3

57. Zillow

Company Rating: 4.3

58. Capital Group

Company Rating: 4.3

59. Roche

Company Rating: 4.3

60. 3M

Company Rating: 4.3

61. REI

Company Rating: 4.3

62. Procter & Gamble

Company Rating: 4.3

63. Kronos Incorporated

Company Rating: 4.3

64. Kwik Trip

Company Rating: 4.3

65. Yahoo

Company Rating: 4.3

66. Arm

Company Rating: 4.3

67. Northwestern Mutual

Company Rating: 4.3

68. Guidewire

Company Rating: 4.3

69. Capital One

Company Rating: 4.3

70. Trader Joe’s

Company Rating: 4.3

71. Hyatt

Company Rating: 4.3

72. Chick-fil-A

Company Rating: 4.3

73. Extra Space

Company Rating: 4.3

74. Slalom

Company Rating: 4.3

75. J. Crew

Company Rating: 4.3

76. Stryker

Company Rating: 4.3

77. Deloitte

Company Rating: 4.3

78. Toyota North America

Company Rating: 4.3

79. T-Mobile

Company Rating: 4.3

80. Travelers

Company Rating: 4.3

81. CDW

Company Rating: 4.3

82. Aurora Health Care

Company Rating: 4.3

83. Accenture

Company Rating: 4.3

84. Apple

Company Rating: 4.3

85. Darden

Company Rating: 4.3

86. QuikTrip

Company Rating: 4.3

87. Taylor Morrison

Company Rating: 4.3

88. Insperity

Company Rating: 4.3

89. Cisco Systems

Company Rating: 4.3

90. Massachusetts General Hospital

Company Rating: 4.3

91. Kaiser Permanente

Company Rating: 4.3

92. Ceridian

Company Rating: 4.3

93. adidas

Company Rating: 4.3

94. Morrison Healthcare

Company Rating: 4.3

95. Shell

Company Rating: 4.2

96. Starbucks

Company Rating: 4.2

97. Liberty National Life

Company Rating: 4.2

98. Walt Disney Company

Company Rating: 4.2

99. KPMG

Company Rating: 4.2

100. BAYADA Home Health Care

Company Rating: 4.2

