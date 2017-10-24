Warren Buffett's Net Worth Just Hit an All-Time High

Warren Buffett's net worth just reached an all-time high after it topped $81.5 billion on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old Berkshire Hathaway billionaire's fortune has increased by $8.36 billion just over the last year, according to Bloomberg . The latest change added $239 million to Buffett's total net worth.

Buffett currently stands as the third richest person in the world , coming in behind Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon's Jeff Bezos . The latest change leaves him $1.5 billion below from Bezos, who is the founder and largest shareholder of Amazon , according to Bloomberg's ranking. Buffett also ranks higher than Amancio Ortega, who owns a majority of Zara's parent company, and Mark Zuckerberg , founder and CEO of Facebook , who rounds out the top five richest people in the world.

Buffett's fortune comes from his shares in a number of companies including Berkshire Hathaway , Geico, Clayton Homes, Mid American Energy, Coco-Cola, American Express and Wells Fargo , according to Bloomberg. He is the chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, which is in based in Omaha.