Kris Jenner's Stand-In House From 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Hits the Market

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Honoree Kris Jenner attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The home that was used as a stand-in for Kris Jenner ‘s house in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is up for sale.

The property, named the Iredell Estate and located at the Fryman Canyon Estates in Studio City, California, is listed for $7.8 million with Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills.

While only the home’s facade was used on the show, there is certainly a lot to see inside the home.

Featuring Italian architecture and design, the house has seven bedroom and nine bathrooms and is situated on almost one-acre of land behind large gates.

NICK SPRINGETT

NICK SPRINGETT

The Mediterranean-inspired house also has a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a breakfast room, which also comes with two chandeliers and three sinks.

NICK SPRINGETT

NICK SPRINGETT

A dining room, a screening room, a wine cellar and an outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining are also amenities.

NICK SPRINGETT

NICK SPRINGETT

The estate also boats polished wooden floors, as well as an enormous master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet with glass display cases.

NICK SPRINGETT

NICK SPRINGETT

A four-car garage and a fountain round complete the property’s luxurious amenities.

While the KarJenners never lived in the estate, it has been featured on other shows such as Chelsea Lately, True Blood and American Horror Story.

The home was listed earlier this year for $9 million, according to Curbed LA .

In March 2014, Kim Kardashian West explained that exteriors shots of different homes were used in KUTWK for “security purposes.”

“I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate & had to call the police on several occasions,” Kardashian responded to a fan question on Mobio Insider . “People hoping [sic] the gate & scaring me. It was so unsafe. The Hollywood Star Tours would stop by too, bc they recognized my home from our show. After that we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes.”

