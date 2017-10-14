Real Estate
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ToysThey Created the Wildly Popular Hatchimals — And Now They’re Billionaires
AirbnbThis Is the Most Wished-For Airbnb in Portugal
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
office cultureThis Is The Perfect Pair of Heels for Work
Female Manager
The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Honoree Kris Jenner attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Jason Merritt—Getty Images
celebrities

Kris Jenner's Stand-In House From 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Hits the Market

Alexia Fernandez / People
Oct 14, 2017

The home that was used as a stand-in for Kris Jenner‘s house in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is up for sale.

The property, named the Iredell Estate and located at the Fryman Canyon Estates in Studio City, California, is listed for $7.8 million with Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills.

While only the home’s facade was used on the show, there is certainly a lot to see inside the home.

Featuring Italian architecture and design, the house has seven bedroom and nine bathrooms and is situated on almost one-acre of land behind large gates.

NICK SPRINGETT 
NICK SPRINGETT 

The Mediterranean-inspired house also has a gourmet chef’s kitchen with a breakfast room, which also comes with two chandeliers and three sinks.

NICK SPRINGETT 
NICK SPRINGETT 

A dining room, a screening room, a wine cellar and an outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining are also amenities.

NICK SPRINGETT 
NICK SPRINGETT 

The estate also boats polished wooden floors, as well as an enormous master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet with glass display cases.

NICK SPRINGETT 
NICK SPRINGETT 

A four-car garage and a fountain round complete the property’s luxurious amenities.

While the KarJenners never lived in the estate, it has been featured on other shows such as Chelsea Lately, True Blood and American Horror Story.

The home was listed earlier this year for $9 million, according to Curbed LA.

In March 2014, Kim Kardashian West explained that exteriors shots of different homes were used in KUTWK for “security purposes.”

“I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate & had to call the police on several occasions,” Kardashian responded to a fan question on Mobio Insider. “People hoping [sic] the gate & scaring me. It was so unsafe. The Hollywood Star Tours would stop by too, bc they recognized my home from our show. After that we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY