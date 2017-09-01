10 Places Where You Can Score Free Food and Deals This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here, and with the holiday comes big sales at department stores and apparel retailers , as well as home improvement centers . There is also a flurry of giveaways and special deals that have popped up from the likes of restaurants like Shake Shack, Olive Garden, and Chick-fil-A . Admission at hundreds of museums can be had for free as well.

Some of these special promotions are pegged to the Labor Day holiday, some are being tied to back-to-school season, and some seem to have been launched just for the heck of it. But they're all up for grabs this weekend—and many are open for the taking long afterward.

As with any special promotion, the offers below are valid only at participating locations. Enjoy!

Boston Market: A special back-to-school deal lets customers buy a whole rotisserie chicken for just $1.99, with the purchase of any family meal. The promotion is available only for a "limited time," but Boston Market has not announced exactly when the offer will end.

Burger King: This is one bizarre freebie you'll probably hope you never qualify for. Burger King is holding a "Whopper Severance" promotion, in which anyone who has recently been fired from a job can get a free Whopper. To score your freebie, you must post a message at LinkedIn stating you lost your job, and use the hashtag #whopperseverance. (Afterward, you must also live with the shame of publicly pleading for a free burger on LinkedIn.)

Ever been fired? Fire is kinda our thing. Your chance to get a free flame-grilled Whopper at https://t.co/5vnMycW01f #WhopperSeverance pic.twitter.com/1e8ZyxXvX9 - Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 29, 2017

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Now through September 4, customers who dine in and order Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala, or Pollo Rosa Maria will get a free order of spaghetti and meatballs to take home.

Chick-fil-A: Download or update the Chick-fil-A app, and you can get free breakfast when using the app for orders, now through September 30.

Firehouse Subs: On Labor Day (Monday, September 4), every customer gets a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

Hold on to this special offer for Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/aEEPMa8tjU - Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) August 30, 2017

IKEA: Members of the IKEA Family loyalty program basically eat for free at the on-site restaurant if they make a $100 purchase, from September 2 to 4. Customers pay for their meals at the restaurant, and then show the receipt/coupon when paying for merchandise at the store's main checkout areas. The cost of the food is deducted from the price of any purchase of $100 or more.

Museums on Us: An ongoing promotion gives Bank of America cardholders free admission on the first weekend of every month—including Labor Day weekend this year—at more than 175 participating museums and attractions around the country. Bring a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch debit card and picture ID for one general admission ticket, free of charge.

Olive Garden: For a limited time, Olive Garden lets you take home one full meal for free when you buy a meal and dine in at the restaurant. Prices start at $12.99.

Shake Shack: Now through September 10, you'll get $5 off an order of $20 or more when you place the order via the Shack app and use the code "appydays" at checkout.

Steak 'n Shake: A variety of new digital coupons are valid at Steak 'n Shake now through November 10, including free coffee (with breakfast purchase), $1 off many sandwiches, and buy-one-get-one free milkshakes in flavors such as Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple , and Kit Kat.