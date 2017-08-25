Investing
Search
SportsFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Both Set to Be Highest-Paid Athletes for 2017
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York
food and drink12 Things That Are About to Get Cheaper at Whole Foods
US-AMAZON-WHOLEFOODS-MERGER-RETAIL-FOOD-ECOMMERCE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
floyd mayweatherHere’s How Rich Floyd Mayweather Will Be After the Conor McGregor Fight
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - News Conference
170825-government-shutdown-border-wall
The U.S. Capitol looms in the background of a sign on the National Mall reminding visitors of the closures to all national parks due to the federal government shutdown in Washington October 3, 2013. Kevin Lamarque—Reuters
government shutdown

The Insane Cost of the Border Wall if the Government Shuts Down

Paul J. Lim
12:00 PM ET

If President Trump follows through on his promise and shuts down the government to force Congress to build a wall along the Mexican border, his controversial pet project could end up costing ten times more than current estimates, in real terms.

Here's why: In the past 18 federal government shutdowns since 1976, the stock market has lost 0.6% of its value, on average, according to an analysis by LPL financial. (In the handful of occasions in which Washington was shut down despite being controlled by a single political party, stocks fell more than 2% on average).

A 0.6% loss may not sound like much, but given that the total U.S. market is now worth around $25 trillion, that works out to a loss of $150 billion in real wealth.

Now, add to that what a shutdown could cost the actual economy.

Related

Shutdown CVC
Congress5 Questions Congress Needs to Answer to Avoid a Government Shutdown
Congress
5 Questions Congress Needs to Answer to Avoid a Government Shutdown

The last time the government was forced to close — in 2013, when a divided Congress could not agree with then-President Obama on a budget due to battles over Obamacare funding the showdown cost the domestic economy $24 billion and reduced that quarter's GDP growth by more than half of a percentage point, according to Standard & Poor's.

Next, factor in the cost of actually building the wall.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated that erecting a system of walls and fences along the entire U.S.-Mexico border would require $21.6 billion.

A separate report prepared by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee concluded that this estimate was too low — and that it could cost nearly $70 billion to construct such a wall and then would require $150 million annually to maintain it.

But even taking the more conservative figure, construction costs plus economic and market-related costs tied to a government shutdown would work out to nearly $200 billion, not the $21.6 billion cost according to Homeland Security.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY