Coupons for Tatts Group Ltd.'s Powerball lottery game sit at a counter at a newsagent's store in Melbourne. Bloomberg - Getty Images

6-7-16-23-26 PB-4: These are the winning Powerball numbers, and they were bought from a Handy Variety store in Watertown, Mass.

Officials confirmed after the Wednesday drawing that one single ticket had matched all six numbers. That winning ticket was traced back to Massachusetts , but there is currently no confirmation on the winner of the $758.7 million jackpot.

Charlie McIntyre, the chair of Powerball Product group said the jackpot is the highest won by a single ticket. The largest-ever jackpot, $1.6 billion, was split between three winning tickets in January 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot were one in 292,000,000.

McIntyre, in a statement released on Thursday morning, also said six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.