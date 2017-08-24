Careers
Search
game of thronesGame of Thrones Made This City So Popular That It's Going to Turn Tourists Away
King's Landing IRL
Everyday MoneyM&M's Introduces Cookie-Inspired Spooky Snack for Halloween
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Everyday MoneyLattes Not Your Thing? Try a Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Toasting with fruit smoothies
Slack Logo
Courtesy of Slack
slack

You Should Be Paranoid About Your Company Monitoring Slack

Alicia Adamczyk
12:00 PM ET

Common business advice is to never write when you can talk. In 2017, you can add "never Slack" to that refrain.

Employees should have no expectation of privacy at work, and that's doubly true for company-hosted programs like Slack and other messaging systems, says Paul Bischoff, a privacy advocate at Comparitech.com. They're under the complete control of the administrator, probably your employer.

"That means all communications can be logged and monitored," says Bischoff. "Even messages sent to other employees in Slack's private channels can be accessed via a bulk archive by the boss, although this is not exactly easy to do." (For more on why that is, Bischoff suggests reading this explainer.)

Beyond your boss, courts can access your messages should you or your company ever get in legal hot water. The infamous Gawker trial demonstrates how badly things could turn out if a court ever got hold of internal messages, even if they were sent in jest. When Gawker was sued by Terry Bollea, a.k.a. Hulk Hogan, because the site posted his sex tape, Bollea's lawyers were able to use Gawker's (inappropriate) internal messages about the wrestler and his tape in court. Gawker ultimately closed down after Bollea was awarded $140 million.

There's also always the chance that other employees can take screen shots of your messages, or that you could be hacked. In Rhode Island, three high school teachers resigned last year after their Slack messages, in which they disparaged and made fun of students, were leaked to the press.

Those are obviously worst-case scenarios, but instructive nonetheless. Nothing on the internet is ever truly private. Chat and messaging systems may seem casual, but it's important to remember you're still in a professional setting. Slack is good for real-time conversations, but that doesn't mean you need to send your real-time thoughts and opinions.

As Slack details on its website, each company determines how long its messages will be retained. For example, if your company sets its retention duration for one month, messages or files older than that are deleted. The administrator of your company's channel can also opt to delete messages at any time. If that happens, Slack hard deletes all information after 24 hours, and destroys all backup information within 14 days.

Your employer can also review access logs maintained by Slack that detail account sign ins and the IP address of each connection.

Still, if you wouldn't want your boss (or a courtroom) to read what you're writing, just don't write it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY