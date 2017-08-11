A bottle of discontinued McDonald's dipping sauce often name-checked on Adult Swim series Rick and Morty just sold for more than $15,000 on eBay .

The unidentified winner of the online auction joins a limited set of people "in the universe" — including Rick and Morty series creator Justin Roiland — that have access to the Szechuan sauce , which McDonald's gifted to users after an online campaign. The sauce had previously been "stuck" in 1998, when it was in restaurants as part of a marketing push for the movie Mulan.

We have 3 half gallons of #SzechuanSauce stuck in 1998! Retweet, like or respond to bring them to present day before 11:28 p.m. EST - McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 31, 2017

Congrats to @ImpracticalTiff, @therealduckie & @TheDCD who are lucky enough to get the last of our #SzechuanSauce left in the universe! - McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 31, 2017

McDonald's identified author Robert Workman as a winner of the time-traveling sauce last month.

Workman, who according to i09 used a friend's account to list the 64-ounce bottle of sauce, said in the seller's notes that he would use proceeds from the sale to "help out others and pay a few bills."

Ten percent of the money raised from the sale of the sauce will go to Extra Life, a charity focused on ill and injured children, according to the eBay auction description. Workman wrote that another 10% will go to other causes.

The sale attracted more than 100 bids, including one by famed DJ Deadmau5. "Am I really in the middle of a bidding war over a 64oz bottle of Szechuan Sauce? Yes. I am," he wrote in a tweet.

am i really in the middle of a bidding war over a 64oz bottle of Szechuan Sauce? yes. i am. - dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 6, 2017

Workman said in a tweet Friday that the conquerer of the condiment auction has not stepped forward to claim their prize.

"Update on the auction: no response and no payment yet. Still waiting," he said, going on to hint he had a plan B.

Update on the auction: no response and no payment yet. Still waiting.



But I may have a back-up plan...



That's all. Enjoying my Friday. :) - Robert 'DCD' Workman (@TheDCD) August 11, 2017

Just don't give it to cartoon mad scientist Rick, or we may not get any more seasons of Rick and Morty , as his self-proclaimed "series arc" would be satisfied.