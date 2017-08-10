Everyday Money
Search
celebritiesHere's How Much Money Kylie Jenner Made Before She Turned 20
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
RetailYou Can Finally Buy This Beloved Discount Cosmetics Line in Stores
sephora colourpop makeup affordable sell in stores
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BillionairesSnapchat's Evan Spiegel Is $1 Billion Poorer Than Before IPO
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As All Eyes on Snap After 2017's First Tech IPO Prices Above Range
Three Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones
sandoclr—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Everyday Money

Uber is Giving Away Ice Cream for the Rest of the Summer

Brad Tuttle
4:29 PM ET

Uber riders can get free ice cream delivered to them this Friday—plus free McDonald's ice cream cones every Friday through September 22.

The special promotion from Uber kicks off on Friday, August 11, in major cities around North America, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.

To get free ice cream, Uber riders in an eligible location should open the Uber app on Friday, find "UberICECREAM," and tap "Request." If you're matched, an Uber ice cream truck will deliver free ice cream to you and up to four more people. Uber trucks will also hand over a special reusable silicone ice cream cone that can be refilled for free with soft-serve vanilla at participating McDonald's locations every Friday through September 22.

It's unclear how many Uber customers will actually get ice cream and the refillable cones delivered to them on Friday. A public relations representative for Uber said that there will be up to 25 ice cream trucks operating in 10 cities nationally. The trucks will begin taking orders at 11 a.m. locally, and will keep dishing out free ice cream until 3 p.m.

"If users don't get matched at first, we recommend continuing trying," the representative said via email. "They may get lucky!"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY