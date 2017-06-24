Travel
Search
splitting the checkHow to Avoid Splitting the Check Evenly When You Order Less Than Everyone Else
man paying check at dinner with friends
food and drinkWhy You Should Think Twice Before Ordering Coffee or Tea on a Plane
Cabin crew / air stewardess serves drinks to passengers from a trolley cart during a flight (45)
shoesEmma Watson and Kate Middleton Love These $65 Sneakers
trump39 Corporate Executives Were Asked to Describe President Trump's Management Style, and Their Answers Were Pretty Brutal
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CABINET
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo on Aug. 3, 2016. Carl Court—Getty Images
facebook

Facebook Is Telling Your Friends Where You Are at All Times. Here’s How to Stop It

Aric Jenkins
2:49 PM ET

Snapchat made headlines earlier this week with the introduction of "Snap Map," a new feature that allows users to see their friends' location on a map. Some were quick to point out that the function can jeopardize Snapchat users' privacy; Facebook implemented a similar measure years ago in 2014.

Facebook's feature is called "Nearby Friends" and works similarly with the exception of a map. The social network's mobile app will show you the precise neighborhood your Facebook friends are located in when nearby as well as display the location of friends who are currently traveling. If you'd like to turn off this feature to maintain privacy, here's how to do it:

Open the Facebook app on your Android or iOS phone and click on the menu button in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. A menu full of shortcuts and settings will appear. Under the "Explore" tab, select "Nearby Friends."

The feature may already be disabled if you never gave the app permission to use it in the first place — in this case you're all set. But if not, you'll see a screen detailing nearby friends, friends traveling, and other locations depending on your network, such as previous places you have lived or traveled to frequently.

Select the gear button in the top right-hand corner of the screen to open the feature's settings. Simply tap the "Nearby Friends" buttons as the very top to disable the function.

If you'd like to keep it active for certain groups like your family or friends who specifically live in your area, you can select the "Friends" option right underneath and adjust who can see your location.

If you do opt to allow some or all of your friends to view your location, keep in mind that the service will drain your phone's battery while it's on — but only about 0.3 to 0.4% per hour, according to Facebook.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY