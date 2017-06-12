Careers
Search
best cell phone plansNew Picks: The Best Cell Phone Plans of 2017
best cell phone plansHow MONEY Picked the Best Cell Phone Plans of 2017
Income equalityThese Charts Show Just How Small the U.S. Middle Class Is, Compared to Europe's
170612-chart-middle-class-united-states-western-europe
Jeff BezosThe 'Two Pizza Rule' Is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Secret to Productive Meetings
Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin in Washington
170612-tech-cities-huntsville-alabama
U.S. Space and Rocket Center Huntsville, AL with highway traffic. red7255—Shutterstock
Careers

The 20 Hottest Cities for Tech Jobs Now

Kristen Bahler
10:30 AM ET

A diaspora of tech talent, driven by Silicon Valley's tumbling job market and sky-high rents, has pushed tech job seekers to some surprising places.

Job search site ZipRecruiter recently analyzed its database of more than 8 million active jobs, and ranked the 20 fastest-growing tech markets based on year-over-year data. Job growth for engineering, software, and IT roles may be losing steam in the Bay Area, but smaller cities are picking up the slack, the company says,

Huntsville, Ala. topped the list, with over 300% tech job growth from 2016 to 2017. Thousand Oaks, Calif. (200%) came in second, followed by Phoenix, Ariz. (188%).

"The tech industry is no longer bound to the coast," says ZipRecruiter’s Chief Economic Adviser, Cathy Barrera. "As a result, we’re seeing the tech industry expand out of the major metropolis areas, and into smaller regional cities that have since flown largely under the radar."

Many of the cities on ZipRecruiter's list are in the Midwest — Kansas City, Kan., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind. are three standouts. The South also had a strong showing, with Nashville, Tenn. and three cities in Florida (Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa) all making the cut.

Barrera credits government policies, like tax breaks that attract entrepreneurs and business startups for much of this growth. But the main impetus, she says, is the skyrocketing cost of living in coastal tech hubs like San Francisco and New York.

The median home price of a home in Huntsville hovers around $150,000, according to the report — a fraction of the $1.5 million it costs to buy a home in the Bay Area.

Related

160622_CAR_JobSeekerTools
CareersThe Ultimate Job Seeker's Guide to LinkedIn
Careers
The Ultimate Job Seeker's Guide to LinkedIn

"Big cities can only grow so much — and at a certain point, the skyrocketing living costs make it nearly impossible to find a job with a salary you can live off," Barrera says.

Here's the full list, complete with average wages, rent and home costs:

1. Huntsville, AL

Top tech jobs:

  • Software Engineer
  • Systems Engineer
  • Systems Specialist
  • Help Desk Support
  • Information Technology Specialist

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 309%

Early Career Median Pay: $59,500

Mid Career Median Pay: $96,400

Median rent: $950

Median home price: $152,170

2. Thousand Oaks, CA

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Network Engineer
  • Project Manager Coordinator
  • Quality Assurance Specialist
  • Software Test Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 200%

Early Career Median Pay: $59,500

Mid Career Median Pay: $105,000

Median rent: $3,200

Median home price: $673,000

3. Phoenix, AZ

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Software Developer
  • Data Analyst
  • SQL Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 188%

Early Career Median Pay: $58,400

Mid Career Median Pay: $96,800

Median rent: $1,345

Median home price: $216,000

4. Albany, NY

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • SQL Developer
  • ERP Engineer
  • Software Developer
  • Software Tester

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 161%

Early Career Median Pay: $55,200

Mid Career Median Pay: $87,000

Median rent: $1,625

Median home price: $175,000

5. Kansas City, MO

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Network Engineer
  • Project Coordinator
  • Developer
  • Web Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 157%

Early Career Median Pay: $57,200

Mid Career Median Pay: $89,500

Median rent: $895

Median home price: $207,107

6. Orlando, FL

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Project Engineer
  • Network Engineer
  • Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 149%

Early Career Median Pay: $52,800

Mid Career Median Pay: $87,400

Median rent: $1,500

Median home price: $210,000

7. Salt Lake City, UT

Top tech jobs:

  • Software Engineer
  • Project Manager
  • Developer
  • Project Engineer
  • Technical Support Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 117%

Early Career Median Pay: $58,200

Mid Career Median Pay: $97,800

Median rent: $1,495

Median home price: $533,800

8. Nashville, TN

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Senior Net Developer
  • Network Administrator
  • Project Engineer
  • Desktop Support Technician

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 114%

Early Career Median Pay: $54,700

Mid Career Median Pay: $90,200

Median rent: $1,700

Median home price: $269,700

9. Jacksonville, FL

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • System Administrator
  • Systems Engineer
  • Desktop Support Technician
  • Implementation Consultant

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 111%

Early Career Median Pay: $52,000

Mid Career Median Pay: $89,200

Median rent: $1,200

Median home price: $170,000

10. Baltimore, MD

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Network Engineer
  • System Administrator
  • Software Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 109%

Early Career Median Pay: $62,500

Mid Career Median Pay: $105,000

Median rent: $1,375

Median home price: $196,900

11. Cincinnati, OH

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Quality Engineer
  • Software Engineer
  • Lead Applications Developer
  • Scrum Master

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 96%

Early Career Median Pay: $55,500

Mid Career Median Pay: $90,400

Median rent: $1,095

Median home price: $137,50

12. Cleveland, OH

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Quality Engineer
  • Developer
  • Quality Technician
  • Software Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 84.3%

Early Career Median Pay: $52,100

Mid Career Median Pay: $86,700

Median rent: $1,000

Median home price: $75,000

13. Indianapolis, IN

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Quality Technician
  • Quality Engineer
  • Data Analyst
  • Net Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 84.1%

Early Career Median Pay: $55,400

Mid Career Median Pay: $89,400

Median rent: $1,000

Median home price: $180,715

14. Columbus, OH

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Network Engineer
  • Quality Engineer
  • Application Developer
  • Java Developer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 83%

Early Career Median Pay: $56,600

Mid Career Median Pay: $93,400

Median rent: $1,045

Median home price: $139,60

15. Denver, CO

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Network Engineer
  • Developer
  • Software Engineer
  • Systems Administrator

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 81.4%

Early Career Median Pay: $62,300

Mid Career Median Pay: $103,000

Median rent: $2,100

Median home price: $372,500

16. Detroit, MI

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Quality Engineer
  • Systems Engineer
  • Application Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 81.1%

Early Career Median Pay: $59,600

Mid Career Median Pay: $94,400

Median rent: $750

Median home price: $57,000

17. Tampa, FL

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Systems Administrator
  • Project Coordinator
  • Data Analyst
  • Network Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 80.9%

Early Career Median Pay: $52,700

Mid Career Median Pay: $90,600

Median rent: $1,495

Median home price: $202,750

18. Providence, RI

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Senior Net Developer
  • Business Information Analyst
  • Quality Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 79%

Early Career Median Pay: $55,400

Mid Career Median Pay: $90,500

Median rent: $1,800

Median home price: $194,250

19. Seattle, WA

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Software Engineer
  • Software Development Engineer
  • Developer
  • Technical Services

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 74.9%

Early Career Median Pay: $76,200

Mid Career Median Pay: $117,000

Median rent: $2,700

Median home price: $620,000

20. Chicago, IL

Top tech jobs:

  • Project Manager
  • Quality Engineer
  • Network Engineer
  • Devops Engineer
  • Software Engineer

Growth in tech jobs YoY: 74.1%

Early Career Median Pay: $62,200

Mid Career Median Pay: $102,000

Median rent: $1,750

Median home price: $270,000

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY