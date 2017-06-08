10 Industries Hiring Like Crazy This Summer

While summer is approaching rapidly, the summer job season has already taken off.

Job-hunting website Indeed on Friday released findings from its Hiring Lab on summer-job postings, revealing which industries are hiring the most this summer.

Although school is out for the summer, the education field offered the most postings for summer jobs , including teacher, high school, elementary and art positions.

Many jobs also involved taking care of children in the social and recreational services, which ranked second in opportunities. Childcare, administrative, sales, hospitality, management, protective services, food and nurse job sectors also ranked among the top job categories. However, while hospitality came in sixth for overall summer job listings, they had the highest concentration of summer postings among all listings in that field, according to Indeed.

Many positions were related to summer activities such as pool managers, tour guide, camp managers, life guards and park rangers. The top ten, according to Indeed, are:

Education Social/Recreational Service Childcare Administrative Sales Hospitality Management Protective Food Medical Nurse

Indeed's findings looked at job postings with the work "summer" (excluding internships) from Jan. 1-June 1, 2017.