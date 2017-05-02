Everyday Money
freebies

How to Get $1 Subs at Jimmy John's on Customer Appreciation Day

Mahita Gajanan
10:28 AM ET

Jimmy John's will celebrate its annual Customer Appreciation Day on May 2 by offering patrons $1 sandwiches at certain locations.

The sandwich chain is selling the $1 subs between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the sandwiches must be purchased in the store, according to Jimmy John's. Drive-thru lanes will be closed during the hours of the dollar offer. The offer also doesn't include delivery orders.

The subs up for the special offer are sandwiches No. 1 through No. 6, the J.J.B.L.T. and Plain Slims. Dollar sandwiches are limited to one per person, although customers can return to buy additional subs, the chain said.

The chain was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud and now has more than 2,600 locations in 43 states.

Find your closest participating location here.

