summer internship

The 25 Highest-Paying Internships Right Now

Kristen Bahler
11:19 AM ET

The unpaid internship, and all the coffee-making, dry clean-fetching cliches that come with it, has fallen out of favor.

In its place, a new summer job has emerged -- one with real responsibility, and a real paycheck.

Job reviews site Glassdoor's released the 25 best-paying internships in the U.S. that are currently taking applications, and every opening is better compensated than the average American job.

If an intern at, say, Amazon, SalesForce, or ExxonMobile stays on for an entire year, their salary would top $70,000, the report says. A Facebook internship for the same duration would bring in a cool $96,000; almost double the median wage for workers in the U.S.

Most of the open spots are in tech, engineering and software roles, but there are a few exceptions. An "environmental specialist" intern at Chevron makes $60,000 in a 12-month stint. An "analyst intern" at Deutsche Bank, for her part, would make $55,680.

Here's the full list, as reported by U.S.-based interns on Glassdoor. Class of 2021, take heed.

1. Facebook

Median Monthly Pay: $8,000

2. Microsoft

Median Monthly Pay: $7,100

3. ExxonMobil

Median Monthly Pay: $6,507

4. Salesforce

Median Monthly Pay: $6,450

5. Amazon

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

6. Apple

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

7. Bloomberg L.P.

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

8. Yelp

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

9. Yahoo

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

10. VMware

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

11. Google

Median Monthly Pay: $6,000

12. NVIDIA

Median Monthly Pay: $5,770

13. Intuit

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

14. Juniper Networks

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

15. Workday

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

16. BlackRock

Median Monthly Pay: $5,400

17. Adobe

Median Monthly Pay: $5,120

18. MathWorks

Median Monthly Pay: $5,120

19. Qualcomm

Median Monthly Pay: $5,040

20. Capital One

Median Monthly Pay: $5,000

21. Chevron

Median Monthly Pay: $5,000

22. Accenture

Median Monthly Pay: $4,640

23. Deutsche Bank

Median Monthly Pay: $4,640

24. AIG

Median Monthly Pay: $4,616

25. Bank of America

Median Monthly Pay: $4,570

