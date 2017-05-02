The 25 Highest-Paying Internships Right Now

In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Jeff Chiu—AP

The unpaid internship, and all the coffee-making, dry clean-fetching cliches that come with it, has fallen out of favor.

In its place, a new summer job has emerged -- one with real responsibility, and a real paycheck.

Job reviews site Glassdoor's released the 25 best-paying internships in the U.S. that are currently taking applications, and every opening is better compensated than the average American job.

If an intern at, say, Amazon , SalesForce, or ExxonMobile stays on for an entire year, their salary would top $70,000, the report says. A Facebook internship for the same duration would bring in a cool $96,000; almost double the median wage for workers in the U.S.

Most of the open spots are in tech, engineering and software roles, but there are a few exceptions. An "environmental specialist" intern at Chevron makes $60,000 in a 12-month stint. An "analyst intern" at Deutsche Bank, for her part, would make $55,680.

Here's the full list, as reported by U.S.-based interns on Glassdoor. Class of 2021, take heed.

1. Facebook

Median Monthly Pay: $8,000

2. Microsoft

Median Monthly Pay: $7,100

3. ExxonMobil

Median Monthly Pay: $6,507

4. Salesforce

Median Monthly Pay: $6,450

5. Amazon

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

6. Apple

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

7. Bloomberg L.P.

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

8. Yelp

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

9. Yahoo

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

10. VMware

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

11. Google

Median Monthly Pay: $6,000

12. NVIDIA

Median Monthly Pay: $5,770

13. Intuit

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

14. Juniper Networks

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

15. Workday

Median Monthly Pay: $5,440

16. BlackRock

Median Monthly Pay: $5,400

17. Adobe

Median Monthly Pay: $5,120

18. MathWorks

Median Monthly Pay: $5,120

19. Qualcomm

Median Monthly Pay: $5,040

20. Capital One

Median Monthly Pay: $5,000

21. Chevron

Median Monthly Pay: $5,000

22. Accenture

Median Monthly Pay: $4,640

23. Deutsche Bank

Median Monthly Pay: $4,640

24. AIG

Median Monthly Pay: $4,616

25. Bank of America

Median Monthly Pay: $4,570