Search
portfolioMost Stock Pickers Stink. Here's a Smarter Way to Invest
A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the investment management company, The Vanguard Group in Malvern, Pennsylvania on May 24, 2015.
decision-makingThis Is Jeff Bezos' Best Advice About Making Big Decisions
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Introduces The Blue Origin New Shepard System
AmazonAmazon's Highest Paid Employee Last Year Was Not Jeff Bezos
Trump Holds Summit With Technology Industry Leaders
White HouseThe Dollar Took a Dive After President Trump Called It ‘Too Strong’
President Donald Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
A waitress displays an Ultimate Skillet menu item for a photograph while delivering it to a customer at the Denny's Corp. restaurant in New York, on Sept. 6, 2014.
A waitress displays an Ultimate Skillet menu item for a photograph while delivering it to a customer at the Denny's Corp. restaurant in New York, on Sept. 6, 2014.  Victor J. Blue—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Easter

These Restaurants Are Open On Easter Sunday

Abigail Abrams
6:39 PM ET

Easter Sunday can mean a large family meal for those who celebrate. But if you don’t celebrate the holiday or would just rather eat out, there are plenty of ways to have a fun weekend.

Some businesses do close down on Easter Sunday, but we’ve compiled a list of places that will remain open on April 16. It’s always smart to confirm with your local restaurants before heading over, because hours can change depending on the region and some franchises let individual managers set their own hours.

With all that in mind, here is a list of restaurants that will welcome you in this Easter Sunday, according to HolidayShoppingHours.com.

Applebee’s — The grill and bar will be open for Easter Sunday, although hours may vary depending on location.

Bob Evans — All locations will be open with regular store hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Just because football season is over doesn’t mean you have to miss out on wings. All locations will remain open on Sunday with regular hours.

Burger King — This chain will be open for Easter, though hours may change depending on location.

Denny’s — Most Denny’s locations will stay open for the holiday, with many even open 24 hours.

Golden Corral — Feeling like a buffet? This chain will be open regular hours on Sunday for dine in and carry out.

Hooters — All locations will be open, but some locations may close an hour or two earlier.

Krystal — If you’re feeling like burgers, most Krystal stores will be open on Easter.

Olive Garden — The Italian restaurant will be open, though hours may vary by location.

Outback Steakhouse — The Australian-themed steakhouse chain will remain open on Easter. Hours could vary by location.

Red Lobster — If you’re looking for seafood (and biscuits), most Red Lobster locations will be open to fill your need.

Starbucks Starbucks generally holds regular business hours during the holiday.

White Castle — The fast food chain will be open with regular business hours.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Cell Phone Plans
Best Credit Cards
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY