A waitress displays an Ultimate Skillet menu item for a photograph while delivering it to a customer at the Denny's Corp. restaurant in New York, on Sept. 6, 2014. Victor J. Blue—Bloomberg/Getty Images

These Restaurants Are Open On Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday can mean a large family meal for those who celebrate. But if you don’t celebrate the holiday or would just rather eat out, there are plenty of ways to have a fun weekend.

Some businesses do close down on Easter Sunday, but we’ve compiled a list of places that will remain open on April 16. It’s always smart to confirm with your local restaurants before heading over, because hours can change depending on the region and some franchises let individual managers set their own hours.

With all that in mind, here is a list of restaurants that will welcome you in this Easter Sunday, according to HolidayShoppingHours.com .

Applebee’s — The grill and bar will be open for Easter Sunday, although hours may vary depending on location.

Bob Evans — All locations will be open with regular store hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Just because football season is over doesn’t mean you have to miss out on wings. All locations will remain open on Sunday with regular hours.

Burger King — This chain will be open for Easter, though hours may change depending on location.

Denny’s — Most Denny’s locations will stay open for the holiday, with many even open 24 hours.

Golden Corral — Feeling like a buffet? This chain will be open regular hours on Sunday for dine in and carry out.

Hooters — All locations will be open, but some locations may close an hour or two earlier.

Krystal — If you’re feeling like burgers, most Krystal stores will be open on Easter.

Olive Garden — The Italian restaurant will be open, though hours may vary by location.

Outback Steakhouse — The Australian-themed steakhouse chain will remain open on Easter. Hours could vary by location.

Red Lobster — If you’re looking for seafood (and biscuits), most Red Lobster locations will be open to fill your need.

Starbucks — Starbucks generally holds regular business hours during the holiday.

White Castle — The fast food chain will be open with regular business hours.