The majority of American voters still want President Donald Trump to release his tax returns — but less so than before he was elected.

A new Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll found 53% of voters say Trump should be forced to release his tax returns, and 51% say Trump’s taxes are either very or somewhat important to them. Additionally, 45% say Trump’s taxes are relevant to his job in the White House.

The Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll surveyed 2,353 registered voters over a two-day period in early April.

Before the 2016 presidential election, 62% of voters said it was either very or somewhat important that the candidates release their tax returns , according to a Monmouth University poll .

The new data from the poll comes just days before protesters plan to march to demand Trump release his tax returns on April 15, which is historically when Tax Day falls although it has been extended until April 18 this year.

Trump broke decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns while he was a presidential candidate. In fact, Trump maintains that no one — aside from reporters — cares about his tax returns.

"I don’t think they care at all," Trump said of Americans' thoughts on his tax returns at a press conference ahead of his inauguration . "The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters."

But at least 24 states have introduced bills that would require Trump — and all other future presidential candidates — to release their tax returns in order to be listed on the state's 2020 ballots. And at least 1 million people have signed a petition on the White House’s website to demand Trump “immediately release” his tax returns.