ShoppingThe Simple Solution When You Forget to Pack Something for Vacation
170316-amazon-sunglasses
overdraft feesBanks Made Billions in Sneaky Overdraft Fees Last Year
JP Morgan Chase Profits Jump 47 Percent
trumpPalm Beach Is Sick of Paying for Donald Trump's Weekend Visits to Mar-a-Lago
A U.S. Coast Guard boat passes in front of the Mar-a-Lago Resort where President-elect Donald Trump is staying as the 538 members of the Electoral College are set to make his election victory official on December 19, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida.
SavingAnthony Bourdain Didn't Have a Savings Account Until He was 44
Inside The South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival
031617_Tiller Oregon town for sale
The town of Tiller, Oregon along the South Umpqua River. Courtesy of LandLeader Properties
oregon

$3.85 Million Could Buy You An Entire Town in Oregon

null
7:06 PM UTC

Forget about buying a McMansion—if you have $3.85 million to spend, you could afford an entire town.

Tiller, Oregon is for sale for $3.5 million, and an adjacent parcel with the school (and a swing set) is available for another $350,000, which is altogether less than the price of plenty of homes. The 256-acre unincorporated community includes six houses, commercial lots and a building that used to be a gas station and store, Reuters reports.

Tiller is about 225 miles south of Portland and has only two residents apart from the family selling it. The owner of the real estate firm selling the property, Garrett Zoller, told Reuters that the town first went on the market in 2015 at a higher price. The owners bought it lot by lot as the local timber business diminished.

“When the federal money started dwindling away for timber, basically the mill shut down,” Zoller said. “And when the mill shut down, a lot of the loggers started having to go away.”

[Reuters]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Credit Cards
Videos
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY