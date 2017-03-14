ImmigrationAmerica's Top High School Science Students Are the Children of Immigrants
Regeneron Science Talent Search 2017 finalists
TVThe Most Popular TV Channels Are the Ones You Can Watch for Free
Man watching football on television
yahooYahoo's New Male CEO Will Make Double Marissa Mayer's Salary
Business Leaders Speak At Fortune Global Forum In San Francisco
tv apartmentsThe True Cost of Famous TV Apartments
Friends - Season 2
Knob of butter melting over corn on the cob, black background
George Kamper — Getty Images
Food

Americans Are Rekindling Their Love Affair With Butter

Aric Jenkins
3:47 PM UTC

Americans are rediscovering their taste for butter despite previous notions of the dairy product's unhealthiness.

The nation is expected to consume 8% more butter than last year, reaching 940,000 metric tons, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture. That's the largest amount of butter consumed since 1967, Bloomberg reports.

In recent decades, butter had developed a reputation for clogging arteries, but companies are now marketing it as a safer alternative to the trans fats found in processed foods like margarine. A 2015 study from McMaster University in Canada found that trans fats increase the risk of death by 34%, according to the Telegraph, though the study's lead author — Dr. Russell de Souza, an assistant professor at the university's Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics — was careful to advocate a little caution:

"Trans fats have no health benefits and pose a significant risk for heart disease, but the case for saturated fat is less clear, de Souza said, according to the Telegraph. "That said, we aren't advocating an increase of the allowance for saturated fats in dietary guidelines, as we don't see evidence that higher limits would be specifically beneficial to health."

Most recently, food companies are starting to adopt more use of butter. Bob Evans Farms market their Belgian waffles "made with real butter," Bloomberg points out, and McDonald’s has shifted to cooking its McMuffin breakfast sandwiches with real butter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. MONEY may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Everyday Money
Retirement
Family Finance
Careers
Real Estate
Travel
Money 101
Best Places To Live
Best Colleges
Best in Travel
Best Banks
Best Credit Cards
Videos
MONEY 50: The Best Mutual Funds
Mastering the Journey
Smart Choices
Looking Forward
Road To Wealth
Ultimate Retirement Guide
TIME
LIFE
Motto
The Daily Cut
Newsletters
Feedback
RSS
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Follow MONEY