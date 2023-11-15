Our Demographics

2023

TIME is committed to sharing data about our global employee population annually. Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by our employees. Here is how our employees have identified as of October 2023.

Notes:

Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by TIME employees.

This data represents the employee population at TIME as of October, 2023 (not including temporary and contract workers).

“Leadership” here includes all employees with a “Director” title and above.

We intend to report on the demographic makeup of our employee population annually.

As a U.S.-headquartered company, the categories used here align with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) classifications.

Previous Years:

2021

2022