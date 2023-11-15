Our Demographics | TIME

Our Demographics

2023

TIME is committed to sharing data about our global employee population annually. Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by our employees. Here is how our employees have identified as of October 2023.

Graph of time employee gender and race breakdown
Graph of the gender and race breakdown of TIME leadership

Notes:

Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by TIME employees.

This data represents the employee population at TIME as of October, 2023 (not including temporary and contract workers).

“Leadership” here includes all employees with a “Director” title and above.

We intend to report on the demographic makeup of our employee population annually.

As a U.S.-headquartered company, the categories used here align with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) classifications.

Previous Years:

2021

2022

