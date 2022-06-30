Our Demographics

2022

TIME is committed to sharing data about our global employee population annually. Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by our employees. Here is how our employees have identified as of April 2022.

Notes:

• Information on gender identity and race is voluntarily self-reported by TIME employees.

• This data represents the employee population at TIME as of April 1, 2022 (not including temporary and contract workers).

• Leadership here includes our Editor in Chief and CEO, the leaders who report directly to him, and their senior direct reports — which is roughly the top 15% of the company.

• We intend to report on the demographic makeup of our employee population annually each June.

• As a U.S.-headquartered company, the categories used here align with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) classifications.

Previous Years:

2021